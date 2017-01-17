Wichita State hits stride in second half, rolls over Evansville

Evansville got the game it wanted – slow, physical and ugly. The Aces knew running with Wichita State meant bad things.
That style frustrated the Shockers into the second half. Once they broke free of the Aces, they kept going all the way to an 82-65 win at Ford Center on Tuesday.
Wichita State (16-4, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference) defeated the Aces for the eighth straight time and the fourth at Ford Center.
Evansville (10-10, 1-6) lost its fifth straight game.
WSU’s Shaq Morris rerturned to the starting lineup and scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double. Conner Frankamp, also back in the starting lineup, added 14 points, nine coming on threes in the second half, and made all four of his threes.
Jaylon Brown scored 28 for the Aces.
WSU started getting stops and making the tough plays — Rashard Kelly drawing a charge — to build its second half lead. Frankamp’s shooting loosened the defense. The press helped wear down the Aces. Markis McDuffie’s height bothered Brown’s shot during a crucial stretch. They matched Evansvville’s hustle and depth helped them continue to play hard.
A 10-3 run gave WSU a 58-51 lead and forced Aces coach Marty Simmons to call timeout. A three by Frankamp, pulling up and letting fly on a break, made it 56-51. Rauno Nurger scored off the glass for a seven-point lead.
A layup by Kelly, off a pass from Morris, and two foul shot by Morris gave WSU a 64-55 lead.
Wichita State played its worst first 15 minutes of the season to start the game.
The Shockers blew defensive assignments — the Aces scored six of their first eight points on largely uncontested layups — and gave up open threes. They shot 10 of 28 from the field and 7 of 12 from the line and committed six turnovers
The final five minutes of the half rejuvenated WSU. Nurger and Shamet scored. Zach Brown and Rashard Kelly steadied the defense and WSU’s full-court press changed the pace.
Nurger started an 11-1 run with his famililar lefty hook. A steal by Shamet, in the press, led to his two foul shots, cutting the lead to 32-24.
A three by Shamet made it 32-27. The Shockers clamped down again to force a shot-clock violation and Austin Reaves made a three from the top of the key to bring WSU within 32-30.
WSU trailed 33-30 at halftime, a good place considering it trailed 32-19 and looked bewildered a few minutes earlier.
The Aces led 24-15 after a particularly painful stretch of turnovers and missed shots by the Shockers. They cut the lead to 24-19, then let Evansville’s Ryan Taylor loose to two threes to boost the lead to 30-19. After a charging call on WSU’s Daishon Smith, the Aces went up 32-19.
