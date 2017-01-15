WSU women pick up first Valley win

Wichita State’s women overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat Evansville 74-67 on Sunday in Evansville, Ind., for WSU’s first conference win of the season.
Evansville led 53-46 with 9:19 left in the fourth quarter, but WSU scored the next 12 points to forge a five-point lead. The run included three-pointers by Kayla Williams and Tamara Lee, and a three-point play by Angiee Tompkins. WSU made 11 of 16 free throws in the final 92 seconds to protect the lead.
Tompkins finished with 16 points and Rangie Bessard scored 13 to lead WSU (6-10, 1-4 MVC).
Camary Williams scored 24 for Evansville (7-10, 2-4).
Wichita St.
15
25
4
30
—
74
Evansville
13
20
19
15
—
67
Wichita State (6-10) – Bessard 2-8 9-10 13, Lockhard 3-5 2-2 8, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Stovall 2-4 0-0 4, Lozada-Cabbage 2-3 0-1 4, Tompkins 5-7 5-7 16, Lee 3-10 1-3 9, Preston 1-3 3-6 6, Thompson 1-3 2-2 4, Pacar 0-1 2-4 2, Mike 0-5 1-2 1. Totals 21-55 25-36 74.
Evansville (7-10) – Williams 4-11 14-21 24, Dickey 7-15 0-0 17, Dosset 5-12 0-0 12, Gasper 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Lively 3-7 3-3 10, Hawkins 0-2 2-4 2, Sinnott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 19-28 67.
3-pointers: WSU 7-21 (Williams 2-5, Lee 2-6, Tompkins 1-1, Stovall 1-2, Preston 1-3, Bessard 0-1, Pacar 0-1, Mike 0-2; Evansville 8-24 (Dickey 3-8, WIlliams 2-4, Dosset 2-7, Lively 1-2, Sinnott 0-1, Gasper 0-2). Rebounds: WSU 42 (Bessard 8), Evansville 34 (Williams 10). Assists: WSU 15 (Stovall 4), Evansville 10 (Dossett 4). Fouls: WSU 24, Evansville 25. A – 519.
