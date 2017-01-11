Markis McDuffie scores 26 points, leads Wichita State past Loyola

Maybe the Missouri Valley Conference isn’t going to roll over for Wichita State. Fans of competition and drama got some of that on Wednesday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State defeated Loyola 87-75 to remain unbeaten in the Missouri Valley Conference and set up Saturday’s showdown at Illinois State.
Unlike many MVC games, the Shockers had to play until the end. No clearing the bench with six minutes to play. No fans headed for the exits.
In the end, two solid defensive possessions and a foul shots carried WSU (15-3, 5-0 MVC).
It led 81-75 when Loyola’s Milton Doyle drove to the basket. WSU’s Rauno Nurger walled up to make the shot difficult and Austin Reaves deflected it. Up 83-75, WSU’s Rashard Kelly contested Doyle’s jumper and it came up short. WSU finished a tough foul shooting game with six straight made to close it out.
Markis McDuffie led WSU with a career-high 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Landry Shamet added 11 points and WSU made 12 of 27 three-pointers.
Doyle led Loyola (12-6, 2-3) with 23 points. Aundre Jackson added 18 and seven rebounds.
The Shockers led 67-51 in the second half when its defense slipped a bit and the Ramblers got rolling. Doyle’s three started an 11-5 run that cut WSU’s lead to 10 points. Missed shots and missed free throws by WSU helped the Ramblers get closer. A three by Donte Ingram cut the lead to 73-67. Free throws by Doyle pulled Loyola within 75-71 with 4:36 to play.
Zach Brown’s three, a result of WSU pushing the ball after a missed shot by Loyola, gave WSU a 78-71 lead and pulled the crowd back into the game, cheering at home in a rare tight spot. Brown’s free throw, after his rebound, made it 79-71 with 2:48 to play.
Wichita State’s offense overwhelmed Loyola in the first half. The Ramblers can score, but not enough to keep pace with the Shockers. Their lack of size gave WSU free rein to attack inside and the Shockers made 7 of 14 three-pointers on their way to a 49-35 halftime lead.
WSU ended the half making 7 of 10 shots, one a desperation miss at the buzzer. Loyola didn’t make a basket in the final 4:59.
Three free throws by Reaves broke a 20-all tie and started a 9-2 Shockers run that built into more when McDuffie and Frankamp heated up.
The Ramblers, with Doyle stepping up, cut the lead to 37-31 when Doyle went to the bench. WSU made threes on its next three possessions, two by McDuffie and one by Frankamp, to go up 46-31.
Frankamp brought the crowd to a roar with his three, coming on a break after a turnover, for a 15-point lead.
McDuffie scored 13 points in the first half, making all three of his threes. Shamet added 10 points. Darral Willis made all four of his shots to score eight points.
Loyola made 3 of 7 threes and 11 of 22 shots, often finding open shots off the pick and roll. It committed six turnovers, not a bad amount, but WSU cashed those in for 12 points.
Doyle and Jackson, who escaped the WSU big men for layups, both scored 10 points. Guard Clayton Custer fouled three times, limiting him to eight minutes.
