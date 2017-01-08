Second-half spurt carries Wichita State to 80-66 road win over UNI

Foul trouble does not concern a team with Rauno Nurger ready and waiting.
Wichita State remained unbeaten in the Missouri Valley Conference and kept its recent challenger in the basement with an 80-66 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday at McLeod Center.
The Shockers (14-3, 4-0 MVC) handled the Panthers despite foul trouble that forced them to play small lineups and rely on Nurger for most of its inside presence.
WSU guard Landry Shamet scored 17 points, 14 in the first half. Nurger added 13, making 6 of 7 shots, and four rebounds in 22 minutes. Starting center Darral Willis and backup Shaq Morris spent most of the game in foul trouble, opening the door for Nurger.
WSU made 11 of 20 three-pointers and handed out 23 assists on its 27 baskets. The Shockers made their first 15 foul shots before Zach Brown missed the final one of the game.
UNI (5-10, 0-4) lost its sixth straight game, its longest skid since 2000-01.
Jeremy Morgan led the Panthers with 15 points. Klint Carlson added 12 and 10 rebounds. UNI’s poor shooting continued with a 7-for-24 performance from three-point range. It also made 15 of 16 foul shots.
The Shockers built a 47-36 lead early in the second half and then went cold. They missed their next four shots and committed two turnovers. The Panthers cut the lead to 49-47 on Spencer Haldeman’s three from the top of the key.
WSU responded with an 11-3 run for a 60-50 lead. Up 63-55, the Shockers put the Panthers away with a 7-0 run, four of those points from Willis.
Wichita State survived significant foul trouble to lead 39-32 at halftime. Willis, Morris, Nurger and Markis McDuffie each sat most of the half after picking up a second foul. That forced WSU to play small lineups and use Eric Hamilton for rare first-half minutes in the post.
Shamet carried the Shockers through those lineups by scoring 14 points in 19 minutes. He made 4 of 6 threes. His run of two threes and a steal and dunk gave WSU a 22-8 lead that soon expanded to 28-20.
The Panthers cut the lead to 28-25 before WSU ended the half on an 11-7 run.
Two free throws by Carlson gave the Panthers a chance to close the half strong when it pulled within 33-32 with 1:43 to play. Austin Reaves responded with a three and, after Morgan lost the ball on a drive, Frankamp grabbed the loose ball and beat the defense downcourt for a three and a 39-32 lead.
Morgan and Bennett Koch both scored eight points for UNI, which missed 10 of its 14 threes in the first half.
The Shockers made 7 of 14 threes, two from Reaves.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments