Second-half spurt carries Wichita State to 80-66 road win over UNI

0:31 Fred VanVleet's table general commercial Pause

0:31 Ron Baker, Fred VanVleet and Evan Wessel's double-dipping commercial

1:52 KU coach Bill Self on 85-68 win over Texas Tech

1:33 Watch tussle between ICE agents, Kenyan in Kansas jail

2:43 Raw video: Multiple deaths in shooting at Florida airport

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel