Bears repel WSU in fourth quarter

Missouri State’s women beat Wichita State 73-62 on Friday night in Springfield, Mo.
The win was the first in three Valley games for Missouri State (5-9, 1-2 MVC); WSU (5-9, 0-3) is still winless.
WSU tied the score 42-42 on a jumper by Angiee Tomkins with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Missouri State took a 45-42 lead by the end of the period by making 3 of 4 free throws sandwiched around a WSU turnover.
The Shockers pulled even 47-47 when Tamara Lee hit a three-pointer with 8:29 left in the fourth quarter, but the Bears scored the game’s next 12 points during a three-minute stretch, and Wichita State never cut the lead under 10 the rest of the way.
Tamara Lee led WSU with 17 points, Keke Thompson scored 12 and Tomkins added 11. Rangie Bessard, the Shockers’ leading scorer this season, was held without a point the first three quarter and finished with seven points.
Wichita State
11
11
20
20
—
62
Missouri State
18
11
16
28
—
73
WICHITA STATE: Thompson 4-10 4-6 12, Stovall 2-4 0-0 4, Lozada-Cabbge 1-2 0-0 2, Mike 3-9 1-2 7, Bessard 3-9 0-0 7, Lockhart 1-3 0-0 2, Preston 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 5-11 3-5 17, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Lehne 0-0 0-0 0, Tompkins 5-8 1-1 11. Totals 24-59 (5-14) 9-14 62.
MISSOURI STATE: Hughes 2-5 3-4 9, Fruendt 6-15 4-6 19, Holt 5-13 3-4 13, Buckley 6-7 3-4 15, Willard 6-8 4-5 17, Polowy 0-5 0-0 0, Ealy 0-4 0-0 0, Swartz k0-0 0-0 0, Osemenam 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 (6-17) 17-23 73.
3s — WSU 5-14 (Lee 4-6, Bessard 1-3, Lockhart 0-1, Preston 0-1, Williams 0-1, Mike 0-2), MSU 6-17 (Fruendt 3-5, Hughes 2-2, Willard 1-2, Ealy 0-1, Holt 0-3, Polowy 0-4. Rebounds — WSU 23 (Mike, Bessard 5), MSU 36 (Buckley 10). Assists — WSU 8 (Thompson 3), MSU 16 (Fruendt 5). Fouls — WSU 25, MSU 15.
