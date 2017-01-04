Wichita State routs Drake to improve to 3-0 in MVC

Drake and Wichita State played for the 150th time on Wednesday and did nothing to remind anyone of the best days of that Missouri Valley Conference rivalry.
Yes, the series did create a few highlights and heated moments, for those with long memories.
The Shockers and Bulldogs met in 1964 in a playoff to decided the MVC title. In 1976, WSU clinched the MVC title in Des Moines. Drake’s Lewis Lloyd made games worth watching in the early 1980s. The final moments of a Bulldogs win in 2007 so frustrated then-WSU coach Mark Turgeon he kicked his way out of the Knapp Center.
WSU dominated the series and the historical gap is never wider than it is now. The Shockers routed the Bulldogs 90-65 at Koch Arena to win their 10th straight game over the Bulldogs.
Daishon Smith and Markis McDuffie led WSU (13-3, 3-0) with 13 points each. McDuffie also grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds.
The Shockers out-rebounded Drake 54-28.
De’Antae McMurray led the Bulldogs (3-12, 1-2) with 13 points. Reed Timmer added 11 points on 2-of-8 shooting.
Drake shot 38 percent from the field and committed 15 turnovers, leading to 22 Shocker points.
WSU encountered little resistance from the Bulldogs on any front on their way to a 30-point halftime lead, its fourth-largest in a game dating to 1976. WSU scored 30 of its 51 points in the lane, made 21 of 43 shots and forced seven turnovers.
The Shockers led 8-0, 20-5 and 46-14 before Drake closed the half with a 7-5 run.
The Bulldogs, who didn’t take a shot in the lane until McMurray’s bank shot with 16:04 remaining in the half, missed 26 of 35 shot and 14 of 17 three-pointers. That avalanche of missed shots allowed WSU to grab 36 first-half rebounds, more than it had in six previous games.
Drake refused to let the Shockers expand the lead in the second half. WSU coach Gregg Marshall substituted frequently and spent a lot of time looking at the scoreboard, no doubt wishing for a running clock and a quick, injury-free, resolution to the rout.
