Wichita State hits 100 to rout Bradley and stay perfect in MVC

Bradley hasn’t beaten Wichita State since 2010, which is three coaches ago for the Braves with little sign of things changing in this long-time series.
The Shockers routed Bradley 100-66 on Sunday at Koch Arena, scoring 100 or more in a Missouri Valley Conference game for the first time since 1988 in a 102-70 home win over Indiana State.
WSU defeated Bradley for the 14 straight time. It’s WSU’s second-longest streak against an MVC opponent and trails a 1979-85 streak against Drake by one game. The 34-point margin is the ninth time in the 14 games the Shockers won by 20 or more points.
Eleven of those wins came by 14 or more points as the Shockers dominated their old MVC rival through coaches Jim Les, Geno Ford and current coach Brian Wardle.
The Shockers (12-3, 2-0 MVC) are 2-0 in the Valley for the fifth consecutive season. Bradley (6-9, 1-1) lost its eighth straight game at Koch Arena.
Landry Shamet and Darral Willis both scored 15 for WSU. Shamet also handed out a season-high six assists. Freshman Austin Reaves made all four his threes to score a season-high 14 points in 10 minutes.
WSU made 13 of 29 three-pointers and 19 of 22 foul shots.
Bradley guard Darrell Brown scored 12 points and Nate Kennell added 10. The Braves committed 23 turnovers, leading to 38 Shocker points, and made 21 of 52 shots.
The Shockers made their first six shots, most of them uncontested, on their way to a 13-0 lead. McDuffie made two three-pointers in that stretch and Willis scored twice.
Bradley’s turnover issues opened the door for the rout. It committed three turnovers in its first four possessions and finished the first half with 16 turnovers and nine baskets. WSU scored 23 poinnts off turnovers in the first half and 14 off seven offensive rebounds.
The Braves cut WSU’s lead to 18-11 and then lost contact for good. Reaves started WSU’s 9-0 run with a three and the Braves returned to form with a turnover in the form of a steal by Zach Brown. Shaq Morris, back in the rotation after missing two games with a thigh injury, gave WSU a 27-11 lead with a three-point play.
WSU closed the half with an 8-3 run, helped by Bradley turnovers on its final three possessions, to go up 51-29 at halftime. Shamet led the Shockers with 13 first-half points with Willis adding 10.
The Braves shot 9 of 20 from the field in the first half and made 8 of 9 foul shots. WSU made 7 of 16 three-pointers and 17 of 33 shots.
The second half started with two bank shots by Rauno Nurger and continued with Reaves breaking free for three threes during an 11-2 run that gave WSU a 72-39 lead. After Reaves’ final basket of that stretch, Wardle called timeout and took a long way into the foul lane, looking downcast and pondering what to tell his team.
