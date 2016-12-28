Darral Willis leads Wichita State to 80-72 win at Indiana State

Wichita State is used to an easier time in the Missouri Valley Conference in recent seasons. The conference schedule started with the kind of grinder they can expect more of.
The Shockers held off Indiana State 80-72 on Wednesday at Hulman Center to win their ninth straight over the Sycamores.
WSU (11-3, 1-0 MVC) leaned on junior Darral Willis for a season-high 25 points and nine rebounds. Markis McDuffie added a career-high 22 points.
Brenton Scott led Indiana State (6-7, 0-1) with 14 points. The Sycamores made 10 of 24 three-pointers and held WSU to 4-of-18 shooting from behind the arc.
Willis made 9 of 19 shots and 7 of 9 foul shots.
The Shockers out-rebouned Indiana State 47-30, 16-7 on the offensive boards and came up with several key loose balls late in the game. McDuffie and Willis both grabbed three offensive rebounds and freshman Austin Reaves rescued a possession late in the game with a hustling rebound.
WSU led 48-44 when it put together its strongest period of the game, with Rauno Nurger playing a lead role.
Zach Brown started the burst with a dunk and two foul shots. Nurger scored on a follow shot for a 56-47 lead. He blocked two shots, one leading to a basket for McDuffie on a break for an 11-point lead.
A carry by Conner Frankamp broke the run and Brown and Rashard Kelly watched Scott get open for a three that steadied Indiana State.
The Shockers pushed the lead to 67-60. Sycamores freshman Jordan Barnes converted a four-point play, drawing a foul on Landry Shamet. After a tip dunk by McDuffie, Barnes made another three to cut WSU’s lead to 69-67.
When it had to score, the Shockers went to Willis, whose basket put them up 73-69. A three by McDuffie made it 76-69.
The Shockers settled for a 38-all tie at halftime. They twice built leads with potential, then handed them back quickly.
WSU went up 25-20 on an 8-0 run fueled by two three-pointers by Shamet. Three empty trips allowed Indiana State to tie it 25-all.
A three-point play by Willis gave the Shockers a 32-26 lead with 4:05 to play in the half. The Sycamores scored on their next four trips to produce a 9-2 run and take a 35-34 lead.
Willis, after missing four of his first five shots, made five of his next eight, one of those misses his first three-point attempt of the season. He also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked a shot. Shamet added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
The Shockers limited Scott to six first-half points, four of those on foul shots. His teammates stepped up in big ways. Emondre Rickman scored six points, matching his season high, in the first half. Donovan Franklin scored seven points, his high since early November against NCAA Division II Missouri-St. Louis. Niels Bunschoten added five.
