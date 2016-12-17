Oklahoma State pokes Wichita State in 93-76 win

It took Oklahoma State about three minutes to deflate Wichita State’s air of perfection at Intrust Bank Arena.
Wichita State entered Saturday’s game unbeaten in six games at the downtown arena after winning the last two by 29 and 17 points. Oklahoma State held the Shockers to one point in the game’s first three minutes to build a nine-point lead and built that to as many as 18 in the first half.
The Cowboys won 93-76 in front of sellout crowd of 15,004 to end WSU’s 42-game streak of non-conference home wins, five of those at Intrust Bank Arena. WSU lost to a non-conference opponent in Wichita for the first time since 2011, when VCU won at Koch Arena on its way to the Final Four.
Cold and snow didn’t keep many fans home. WSU (9-3) gave them little reason to exert their voices on the game. OSU (9-2) did to the Shockers what they do to so many teams —made them look hesitant, uncomfortable and confused. They trailed 49-33 at halftime and failed to make a serious rally.
Darral Willis led the Shockers with 24 points and 13 rebounds, scoring 14 of those points at the foul line. Markis McDuffie added 14. WSU shot 37 percent from the field and missed 14 of 17 three-pointers.
OSU guard Jawun Evans tortured the Shockers operating off ball screens to score 22 points and hand out four assists. Jeffrey Carroll made 8 of 10 shots and scored 22 points. The Cowboys made 14 of 28 three-pointers.
Free throws kept WSU marginally afloat in the first half. The Shockers made 18 of 24 and outscored OSU by seven points. The Cowboys dominated every other spot on the floor. They out-rebounded WSU 21-12 and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds. They made 6 of 11 three-pointers and punctured WSU’s proud defense with 51.6-percent shooting.
WSU committed 10 turnovers, most in the halfcourt on careless drives into thickets of defenders. It made 7 of 21 shots, 1 of 6 from three-point range. The Shockers missed layups throughout the first half, rushed a few shots and rarely looked comfortable on offense.
The Shockers made their best run late in the half to cut OSU’s lead to 38-29. That roll ended quickly and the Cowboys responded with a 6-0 run. Brandon Averette’s basket started the run. After a missed three by Conner Frankamp, Carroll scored to extend OSU’s lead to 42-29. After Markis McDuffie walked, the Cowboys sliced through the press for a dunk by Lucas N’Guessan.
OSU finished the half on an 11-4 run to lead 49-33.
The second half offered brief hope, followed by crushing three-pointers from the Cowboys.
Free throws by Shaq Morris cut the lead to 52-39. Leyton Hammonds made a three. After a steal and layup by Zach Brown, Hammonds made another three. Frankamp missed a layup and the Cowboys rushed to the other end for a three by Carroll and a 61-41 lead.
A three-turnover sequence soon after turned the game into a full-blown rout. Reaves drove the lane and spun in the air to throw the ball away. Frankamp lost control of the ball while dribbling near midcourt, leading to an Evans layup. A walking call on McDuffie led to another OSU basket and a 69-46 lead.
