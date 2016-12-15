Report: Wichita State mentioned as possible addition to American Athletic Conference

Wichita State has some supporters for membership in the American Athletic Conference, according to Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.
“Wichita State has emerged as a potential basketball-only addition to the American Athletic Conference, but obstacles are still standing in the way of a potential marriage, multiple sources told FanRag Sports,” Rothstein wrote. “Four separate sources told FanRag Sports that the Shockers were both brought up as potential basketball-only members at the latest league meetings.”
A year ago, Wichita State announced that consultants would evaluate the athletic department’s options for leaving the Missouri Valley Conference and adding sports, most prominently football.
“It’s going to be a matter of what the programs and administrators want to do,” one source told Rothstein. “Everyone wants to benefit financially, but everyone will have that eventually if the league gets better.”
The story specifies a coach as one of Rothstein’s sources. It does not specify if other sources are coaches or adminstrators.
The AAC, which has 11 basketball schools and 12 that play football, is often mentioned as a desired landing spot for WSU. It features geographic matches such as Tulsa and WSU president John Bardo has said that he would like to see WSU aligned with schools such as Cincinnati and Houston that he sees as similar in mission and setting. The basketball decline of the MVC, especially since the 2013 departure of Creighton, is also an issue.
Last spring, AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said the conference was not looking to expand and, if it did expand, would want schools that play football.
“We’re happy with 12,” he said. “We are not interested in expanding at this point. Eleven (basketball schools) worked out fine.”
In August, Bardo said WSU was waiting on Big 12 plans for expansion, with hopes that a move would shake up other conferences to open a spot. The Big 12 decided not to expand.
“We really need to think about conference alignment and football as two separate questions,” Bardo said. “… What we really decided is that the conference question is the question, because that affects the institution at a very high level. Then, let’s get the football question after we get the conference question.”
AAC members are Houston, Memphis, Tulsa, Tulane, SMU, Temple, South Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina, Central Florida and Navy, which is a football-only member.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
