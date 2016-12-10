Wichita State knocks off Oklahoma, aided by Daishon Smith’s late burst

In a three-game season to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee, Wichita State is 2-0 and coming home with a Daishon Smith tailwind.
Wichita State defeated Oklahoma 76-73 on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Smith scored all 13 of his points in the final 8:28, starting with a video-game dunk, to help the Shockers pull away.
WSU (9-2) can add that win to last week’s victory at Colorado State and hope both pay off in March, if needed. Next Saturday, Oklahoma State visits Intrust Bank Arena, WSU’s final chance to, perhaps, wrap up a quality victory.
Zach Brown led WSU with 17 points, making 4 of 6 shots. Smith also handed out six assists and earned the All-College Classic Most Outstanding Player honor.
Jordan Woodard led OU (6-3) with 28 points.
What most will remember is Smith’s final push. It started with a dunk and ended with free throws. Invisible in the first half, he sizzled late in the game.
The lane opened and Smith dribbled past Khadeem Lattin and flew by Kristian Doolittle for a one-handed jam and a 55-50 lead. Then he stole the ball from Woodard and drew a foul. His free throws gave the Shockers a 57-50 lead with 8:08 to play.
Another steal by Smith led to his layup and a 59-50 lead.
Landry Shamet twice dribbled through the OU press to lay the ball in the basket, giving WSU a 63-57 lead with the second. Woodard responded with a three-pointer to cut the lead to 63-59.
Smith’s three-pointer, late in the shot clock, put the Shockers up 70-62. He smiled, just a bit, and clapped his hands on the defensive possession.
Oklahoma’s height bothered the Shockers around the rim. WSU missed 13 of 14 shots during a second-half span, many of those close to the basket and blocked or altered.
Brown invigorated the WSU offense with two threes early in the second half, the second one putting the Shockers up 45-44.
Woodard’s basket tied it 48-all.
Darral Willis’ free throws with 10:08 remaining broke a cold spell and gave the Shockers a 51-50 lead. OU turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation. Morris rolled to the rim for a bank shot and a three-point lead, which brought WSU voices back into the game, trying to yell over the pep band playing “Boomer Sooner.”
The Shockers committed nine turnovers in the first half to lead to 11 points for OU.
Back to back turnovers helped OU pull away, briefly, late in the first half. A three by Christian James — after which he stared down the Shocker bench and fans behind it — gave OU a 32-29 lead. After another WSU turnover, Lattin made two foul shots. A three by Woodard made it 37-31 and free throws by James stretched the edge to eight points.
The Shockers rallied in the final 90 seconds of the half. McDuffie, cutting to the basket, scored on pass from Shaq Morris to stop OU’s run. Brown made four free throws to end the half with WSU down 39-37.
Willis led WSU with eight first-half points and five rebounds. Brown added seven points. WSU made 14 of 29 shots, but 5 of 15 from three-point range.
The Sooners made 11 of 35 shots, 3 of 14 behind the arc. They outscored WSU 14-4 at the line and committed three turnovers.
