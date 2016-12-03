Wichita State pulls away late to roll past Colorado State

If it’s hard measure a team until it plays on the road, consider Wichita State’s 82-67 win over Colorado State proof the Shockers remain road tough.
WSU (7-2) made 13 of 27 three-pointers and pulled away from the Rams (6-2) late in the second half.
Zach Brown led WSU with 16 points, making 5 of 9 shots. Shaq Morris added 13 points and six rebounds. WSU, after missing its lone free throw in the first half, made 13 of 16 in the second half.
Prentiss Nixon led the Rams with 20 points. He made 5 of 6 threes after entering the game 5 of 25.
The Shockers made 28 of 60 shots (46.7 percent), best by a Rams opponent this season. CSU committed 19 turnovers, 13 in the second half.
WSU extended its lead to 70-59 with a flurry of defense and precious foul shots.
Brown’s three started a 10-point run. Two free throws by McDuffie made it 65-59. A steal by Brown ended in his three-point play and a 68-59 lead. Daishon Smith sank two foul shots for a 70-59 edge.
A three by McDuffie gave WSU a 54-47 lead, its largest to that point. The Shockers trailed 42-41 before Smith splashed in a three off an inbound play. Smith deflected an inbound pass that Kelly picked up, a possession that ended with Kelly following in a miss for a 46-42 lead.
The Rams tied it 57-all on threes by Nixon and Deoncio Butler to bring the crowd back into the game.
The Shockers responded with an offensive rebound and three by Reaves. Zach Brown’s corner three gave WSU a 63-59 lead.
The Rams outscored WSU 13-0 at the foul line in the first half. The Shockers missed their lone attempt. The Rams also went without a basket for 8:57 and still trailed only 34-31 at halftime.
WSU had its own scoring issues. It missed five straight shots and mixed in four turnovers during a drought that turned a 17-14 lead into a four-point deficit. Darral Willis committed two of those turnovers, both on soft passes, and earned banishment to the bench for the rest of the half.
The Shockers got rolling when they penetrated CSU’s packed-in man defense. Morris, who scored nine first-half points, scored on an up-and-under move. Zach Brown, forced to drive late in the shot clock, scored at the rim and drew a foul. He missed WSU’s lone free throw of the half, but showed the way.
Frankamp gave WSU a 27-26 lead on a three-pointer after juking his defender off a screen. Shamet drove and missed, handing Morris a follow dunk. A layup and a three by Brown gave the Shockers a 34-28 lead. After a Rams miss, WSU’s Austin Reaves hustled the ball upcourt and tried to pass across the court to Frankamp on a break. Brown, running to the rim, tried to catch the pass and it bounced off his hands.
Colorado State’s Butler grabbed the loose ball near the lane and dribbled near half court before banking in a three at the buzzer.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments