Wichita State rolls over Southern Nazarene

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall changed up his starting lineup, which isn’t really the point.
As he’s said all season, minutes matter more than introductions.
Marshall has at least 10 capable basketball players on his teams and no stars. He needs more of those 10 to play well on both ends of the court, especially against big-name opponents such as Louisville and Michigan State.
The Shockers snapped a two-game losing streak with Tuesday’s 87-57 win over NCAA Division II Southern Nazarene. Marshall used the game to send messages — juniors Shaq Morris and Zach Brown didn’t start for the first time this season — and look at lineups.
“This was a game for us to get our groove back and bounce back,” Brown said. “We did that pretty well in the first half; second half not as well.”
Marshall started three guards — Daishon Smith, Conner Frankamp and Landry Shamet — with center Rauno Nurger and forward Rashard Kelly.
Morris scored 15 points to lead WSU (6-2). Brown added 13 points, making 4 of 5 shots and all three of his free throws. Darral Willis scored 11 points and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds. Shamet and Markis McDuffie also contributed 11 points.
Southern Nazarene, paid $9,000 for its travels, considered the game an exhibition. Deshon Portley led the Crimson Storm (2-4) with 16 points.
“We used it as a tool, knowing that we’re going to watch film over this, to make sure all the big little things that we can do to be in the right spots … to make sure we are executing,” Morris said.
Marshall focused most of his attention on offense.
In the losses to then-No. 10 Louisville and then-No. 24 Michigan State, he saw too much standing and calling for the ball. Scoring against those elite defenses requires using timing and work to get open shots.
The superior athletic ability and talent that carried WSU to a 5-0 start doesn’t work against top teams. Marshall wants more moving, more passing and the Shockers delivered.
WSU finished with 21 assists on 32 baskets. It made 32 of 61 shots, 8 of 18 from three-point range.
“I thought our motion offense was pretty good,” Marshall said. “We were moving the ball and sharing the ball, cutting pretty well. You’ve got to have ball movement and player movement and that’s something that was not as good as I would have liked over the weekend.”
Freshman guard Austin Reaves, one player who has earned Marshall’s consistent praise for his efforts, did not play because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered in Friday’s loss to Michigan State in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Reaves went through all the drills in Tuesday afternoon’s shoot-around, using both hands and showing no sign of pain.
An examination revealed no additional damage to the right shoulder, Marshall said. His availability for Saturday’s game at Colorado State depends on his pain tolerance.
“When he’s pain-free, they’ll let him come back,” Marshall said. “It depends on him. There’s no structural damage, nothing additional.”
Reaves averages 13.3 minutes, seven points and 2.6 rebounds for WSU. He has developed into an important player off the bench for his shooting and passing abilities. His absence for an extended time would hurt WSU’s guard depth, but that does not appear to be an issue at the moment.
The Shockers, not eager to give Marshall more reason for disatisfaction, handled the Crimson Storm from the tip. They led 14-2 after making six of their first 10 shots. Back-to-back threes by Shamet forced a Crimson Storm timeout.
WSU led 21-6 with seven assists on their first nine baskets. It extended that lead to 50-24 at halftime after making 20 of 35 shots, 5 of 8 from three-point range.
Shamet led the Shockers with 11 first-half points, making all four of his shots.
WSU put $5 general admission tickets on sale Tuesday afternoon. Seventy tickets went unsold, ending a 45-game streak of sellouts that started in 2013.
Marshall coached his 600th game and improved to 236-87 in 10 seasons at WSU and 430-170 in 19 seasons.
S. Naz
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Portley
25
6-14
2-2
3
0
1
16
Willis
26
2-6
3-6
1
1
1
7
White
22
2-5
4-8
3
0
1
22
Dunn
26
4-10
0-0
4
0
1
11
N.Starkey
20
0-2
3-4
3
2
5
3
Speight
24
1-3
3-4
3
4
1
6
J.Starkey
5
0-0
0-0
0
0
3
0
Stephens
12
0-2
2-3
0
0
1
2
Johnson
1
0-0
1-2
1
0
0
1
Newton
11
0-0
1-2
0
0
2
1
Kankaanp
17
0-5
0-0
3
0
2
0
Mulkey
11
1-2
0-0
1
1
1
2
Totals
200
16-49
19-31
28
8
19
57
Percentages: FG .327, FT .613. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Dunn 3-7, Portley 2-7, Speight 1-2, Willis 0-1, Kankaanpaa 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2 (11 points). Blocked Shots: 3 (N.Starkey 2, Portley). Turnovers: 17 (Willis 4, N.Starkey 3, Speight 3, Portley, Dunn, White, Stephens, Kankaanpaa). Steals: 6 (Dunn 2, Portley, White, N.Starkey, Speight). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Shamet
20
4-7
1-2
2
3
2
11
Kelly
19
4-7
0-0
5
1
0
9
Nurger
18
1-2
1-2
1
4
3
3
Frankamp
13
1-4
0-0
2
3
0
3
Smith
21
0-5
0-0
5
5
1
0
Morris
14
7-10
1-2
1
0
2
15
Brown
17
4-5
3-3
4
1
2
13
McDuffie
22
4-8
2-3
2
1
1
11
Willis
16
3-5
5-6
9
0
1
11
Keyser
14
1-2
2-2
0
1
3
4
Simon
9
1-2
0-0
1
2
1
3
Hamilton
11
1-2
0-0
4
0
1
2
Barney
2
1-2
0-0
1
0
0
2
Bush
3
0-0
0-0
1
0
2
0
Malone
2
0-0
0-0
1
0
2
0
Totals
200
32-61
15-20
44
21
21
87
Percentages: FG .525, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Brown 2-3, Shamet 2-4, McDuffie 1-2, Simon 1-2, Kelly 1-2, Frankamp 1-3, Smith 0-1, Hamilton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 0 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Willis 2). Turnovers: 12 (Nurger 2, Keyser 2, Shamet, Frankamp, Smith, Brown, McDuffie, Willis, Hamilton, Malone). Steals: 10 (Shamet 2, Smith 2, Kelly, Brown, McDuffie, Willis, Keyser, Simon). Technical Fouls: None.
Southern Naz
24
33
—
57
Wichita St
50
37
—
87
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
