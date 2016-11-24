No. 10 Louisville runs past Wichita State in tournament semifinal

Delaying the season’s first tough test didn’t make it easy on Wichita State.
The Shocker ran through five straight opponents, all overmatched to a degree, before running into No. 10 Louisville in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday. The Cardinals defeated the Shockers 62-52 by matching their intensity and coaching and exceeding their height and athletic ability.
Wichita State knew that Louisville wanted to press and play fast. They knew how to beat the press and did so. But beating the press and missing shots is something close to a turnover and the Cardinals used those misses to speed downcourt for their offense.
WSU will play No. 24 Michigan State (3-3) in Friday’s third-place game at noon. Louisville (5-0) plays No. 20 Baylor (5-0) in the championship game.
The Shockers (5-1), had averaged 91 points in their first five games and won all by 27 or more. They had trailed for 51 seconds in those games, not at all in the second half.
Markis McDuffie and Shaq Morris both scored 10 points for WSU. The Shockers shot a season-low 31.6 percent and missed 16 of 22 three-pointers. They went 10 of 18 from the line.
Donovan Mitchell and Quentin Snider led Louisville with 14 points each.
The Shockers trailed 9-6 when Landry Shamet’s guarded layup rolled off the rim. In a blur, the Cardinals motored for a basket by Anas Mahmound. Shamet, surprised by a pass from Conner Frankamp while working through the press, walked. Deng Adel’s three-point gave Louisville a14-6 lead.
A miss by Shaq Morris turned into a layup for V.J. King and a 16-6 lead. Morris missed anotheat nonr shot in the lane. Lousiville’s David Levitch beat Zach Brown for a backdoor layup and an 18-6 lead.
The Shockers missed 19 of 26 shots in the first half and five of their six foul shots. They committed eight turnovers.
Louisville made 4 of 12 threes in the first half with Adel going 3 for 3 behind the arc.
WSU cut the lead to 36-27 on a three-point play by McDuffie with 16:40 to play. The Cardinals batted back that rally with a 7-0 run helped by two Shockers turnovers.
Three-pointers gave WSU its next chance.
After a steal by Willis, Austin Reaves pulled up on a fast break to swish a three. Frankamp followed with one from the corner. Daishon Smith, open after an inbound play, cut the lead to 43-36 with a three. A basket by Morris got WSU within 46-40, but the run ended there.
Louisville’s Quentin Snider made two jumpers for a 10-point lead. The Cardinals extended the lead to 55-45 on a corner three against WSU’s zone by Mitchell. He made another three from the wing to put Louisville ahead 58-46.
Paul Suellentrop
