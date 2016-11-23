Wichita State rolls over LSU in Battle 4 Atlantis opener

Wichita State will wait another day to find a challenging opponent.
The Shockers cruised past LSU 82-47 on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis, treating the Tigers much like they did Maryland Eastern Shore, South Carolina State and the like.
Perhaps this game was supposed to test the Shockers, who played outside of Koch Arena for the first time and faced a bigger team. It did not challenge the Shockers much, for they again negated any athletic disadvantage by playing hard and winning the scouting report in a rout. They led by 27 at halftime and a 10-0 run early in the second half snuffed out any interest from the Tigers in finishing strong.
Landry Shamet led WSU (5-0) with 15 points and Markis McDuffie added 13. Conner Frankamp scored eight points and handed out a career-high seven assists.
LSU guard Antonio Blakeney scored 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting.
WSU will play either No. 10 Louisville or Old Dominion at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN).
Wichita State ran a play it always runs and one that should start every scouting report. It’s a screen play that tries to get a big man open near the basket for a pass from the baseline. Missouri Valley Conference teams place a man there a week before the game to stop it, because they know it’s coming.
LSU did not. It worked twice, once for Markis McDuffie and once for Shaq Morris.
That’s how the first half went — almost everything the Shockers did worked. LSU looked dispirited, out of place and two steps slow.
WSU showed all its cards early. A Shaq Morris offensive rebound turned into a basket for Rashard Kelly. Kelly dove on the floor for a loose ball, a possession that turned into a three-point play for Landry Shamet and a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers called timeout. What they discussed is unknown. Their next possession ended in a turnover when Wyade Sims ran over WSU’s Rauno Nurger for a charge. Then Brandon Sampson’s three hit the side of the backboard. Three more missed shots, one swatted away by WSU’s Darral Willis, gave WSU a 13-1 lead. The Tigers didn’t score until a Craig Victor foul shot with 14:32 to play.
LSU got some threes to fall and cut WSU’s lead to 15-9. Kelly responded with a three and that signaled the end of a competitive game. A 15-0 run made it 30-9. A few minutes later, the Tigers walked off the floor down 46-19 at halftime and looking stunned.
LSU returned from the break and played hard for a few minutes of solid defense. It scored the second half’s first five points, blocked two WSU shots and forced two turnovers.
The Shockers ended that brief fally with an 10-0 run. Threes by Austin Reaves and Rauno Nurger started the burst. A runner by Daishon Smith lofted over 6-foot-10 Duop Reath and a McDuffie follow gave the Shockers a 61-29 lead.
