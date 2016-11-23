Wichita State rolls over LSU in Battle 4 Atlantis opener

3:15 Shockers move to 4-0 with lights-out shooting performance Pause

0:31 Ron Baker, Fred VanVleet and Evan Wessel's double-dipping commercial

2:01 Thousands come out for Wichita State star Ron Baker's book signing

7:04 Gregg Marshall talks season-opening win

8:15 Wichita police on moped accident, drive-by shooting, shopping safety

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

2:09 Radiation from air travel

2:18 Bob and Paul break down the Shockers' season-opening win

2:19 Elite Eight Postgame: Villanova 64, Kansas 59