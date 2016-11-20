Wichita State sets scoring landmarks with rout of Maryland Eastern Shore

You’re a shooter and you’re a shooter and you get a car.
Center Shaq Morris made his first three-pointer at Wichita State. The Shockers made 8 of their first 12 threes and 19 of their first 26 shots to compile their best shooting half since 2012. They cooled off only a bit in the second half.
A fan won a two-year lease on a Ford Mustang with a halfcourt shot.
It was that kind of afternoon at Koch Arena in Wichita State’s 116-79 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday. The Shockers equaled their most prolific three-point shooting game with 15 threes and missed their best overall shooting performance by percentage points.
“That’s what we can do,” WSU guard Landry Shamet said. “We’ve got a whole bunch of guys, these two sitting next to me, four or five more in the locker room, that are shooters.”
Stand by for the numbers.
▪ The Shockers (4-0) passed 100 for the first time since 2014 against Newman (105-57) and against an NCAA Division I team for the first time since 2006, a 102-46 win over these same Hawks.
▪ The last 116-point effort by the Shockers was a classic, a 116-92 win over Bradley (and star Hersey Hawkins) in 1988 at Koch Arena.
▪ The Shockers made 35 of 53 shots (66 percent), just missing its record of 66.7 against Austin Peay (26 of 39) in 1987. They made 15 of 24 threes (62.5 percent), matching the 15 made against Northern Iowa in 2003.
“That’s a great number (of threes),” Marshall said. “Some of them were coming out their hands so confidently and quickly.”
WSU tied the three-point record on Daishon’s Smith fourth three with 5:14 to play. By the time the media-relations staff told Marshall about the tied record, he had cleared the bench. The Shockers missed three threes in the final 3:07.
“I was hoping they could make one more,” he said. “We’ll be happy with a tie, I guess.”
Smith and Shamet both scored 16 points. Smith made all four of his threes; Shamet made 4 of 5.
Freshman Austin Reaves added 15 points on 4 of 5 threes. Zach Brown didn’t need a three to score 13 points.
Ryan Andino scored 27 points for Eastern Shore (0-4), which made 10 of 21 threes and shot 49.1 percent from the field. No other WSU opponent shot above 34 percent.
The Shockers won their fourth straight game of 27 or more points by shooting the Hawks out of the game by halftime. WSU led 62-37, tying its mark for third-most points in a half. It made 73.1 percent of its first-half shots, its best shooting in a half since the 2011-12 team made 20 of 25 (80 percent) in the second half of a 91-74 win at Davidson.
WSU led 27-17, the last time the Hawks made any kind of contact. Morris’ three, from the top of the key, made it 33-18 and Conner Frankamp’s foul shots capped an 8-1 run. Smith’s three made it 38-21 and started a 9-0 run for a 44-21 lead with 6:24 to play in the first half.
The Shockers started the second half with a 14-6 run — more threes and two layups by Brown — to build a 76-43 lead and put all kind of scoring records in play.
With 10 minutes remaining, WSU led 91-57 and stood at 71.1 percent (27 of 38) from the field and 13 of 18 (72.2 percent) from three-point range.
With five minutes to play, WSU led 107-62, shooting 72.7 percent (32-44) from the field and 71.4 (15 of 21) from three-point range.
With the deep reserves checking in and most fans checking out, the Shockers cooled. They missed six of their final nine shots, three of them three-point attempts, to doom the records chase.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
ROLL THAT SCOREBOARD
Wichita State’s highest-scoring games:
WSU 125, Drake 79 (1979)
WSU 123, Utah State 106 (1966)
WSU 122, Arizona State 105 (1967)
WSU 118, Pan American 65 (1981)
WSU 118, North Dakota State 77 (1978)
WSU 117, Drake 104 (1980)
WSU 116, Maryland Eastern Shore 79 (2016)
WSU 116, Bradley 92 (1988)
