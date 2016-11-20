Wichita State sets scoring landmarks with rout of Maryland Eastern Shore

0:55 Justin Houston: 'We didn't do a good job rushing the quarterback' Pause

2:13 Andy Reid, Alex Smith address game-changing INT in Chiefs' loss

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

3:10 Wichita State forwards come up big in win over Tulsa

7:00 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on finding baby Sophia

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

2:02 Adoption completes emotional year-long journey

3:13 'We're pleading ... help us find baby Sophia'

2:17 'Our main concern right now is to locate and safely return' infant to family