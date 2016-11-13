Wichita State kicks sand on Long Beach in 92-55 win

3:49 Bill Self breaks down KU's overtime loss to Indiana Pause

2:32 Firefighters battle blaze after explosion at historic downtown KC church

7:04 Gregg Marshall talks season-opening win

5:11 Michael O'Donnell wins County Commission race

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods

0:23 Klutzy robber sets self ablaze in convenience store heist

1:35 Textron AirLand Scorpion in the air

0:36 Possible assault in Valley Center