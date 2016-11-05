Shaky Shockers hold on for exhibition win

So good and then so bad. Wichita State showed its potential and its immaturity in the final minutes of Saturday’s exhibition game against NCAA Division II Augusta (Ga.) at Koch Arena.
Those wild swings shouldn’t surprise. The Shockers are replacing five seniors, two of which are on NBA rosters and spent almost every minute of the past three seasons running things.
WSU survived 73-67 after giving up 33 points – 17 in the final eight minutes – to 5-foot-9 guard Keshun Sherrill.
WSU led 62-47 and neglected to close the door on the Jaguars. Sherrill made two free throws to cut the lead to 62-52. He made a jumper. He made a three. Then he scored over 6-7 Markis McDuffie. He followed that with a corner three to cut WSU’s lead to 66-62. His corner three, over leaping Landry Shamet and Darrall Willis, made the lead one point.
Meanwhile, the Shockers turned the ball over on four of five possessions.
It took Shaq Morris, removed as the source of some of those turnovers, to return and restore order. His three-point play made it 69-65. He scored again for a 71-65 lead and his one-handed slam, following in a missed three, ended the drama.
Morris scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Shamet added 12 points and Conner Frankamp eight.
Wichita State’s offense clicked when the Shockers worked the ball in the lane to take advantage of its size. The Shockers missed seven of their first 10 shots, mostly from the perimeter. They made 11 of their next 19 to finish the half at 48.3 percent.
WSU coach Gregg Marshall started a surprise lineup, going with Rauno Nurger at center instead of Shaq. He also started Shamet at point guard instead of Frankamp or Daishon Smith.
Those changes didn’t last long. The first possession ended with a turnover when Nurger couldn’t catch a pass. When the second possession bogged down, Marshall sent Frankamp in, just as Shamet made a three-pointer. Morris came in soon after and scored 12 points in the half, despite missing two shots at the rim early in the half.
Marshall played 12 players in the first half with Frankamp, Shamet, Daishon Smith and Austin Reaves getting a chance at point guard.
Smith’s layup gave WSU a 17-11 lead and started a 10-1 run that provided all the separation needed. Reaves found Eric Hamilton under the basket for a 19-12 lead. They connected again for a 22-12 lead when the Shockers reversed the ball and Reaves’ bounce pass along the baseline got Hamilton a basket.
Morris’ three-point play put WSU up 25-12.
The Jaguars cut WSU’s lead to 26-19 before Frankamp’s three started a 15-6 run to end the half with a 41-25 lead.
The Shockers opened the second half with Frankamp, Morris, Kelly, McDuffie and Shamet. Morris’ dunk and Frankamp’s three started another run that extended the lead to 50-28.
Paul Suellentrop
