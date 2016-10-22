Raptors keep former Wichita State star Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet is a member of the Toronto Raptors, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo.com.
VanVleet, a former Wichita State guard, survived cuts to grab the 15th roster spot for the Raptors.
He averaged 9.0 points and 2.6 assists in five preseason games, including 31 points vs. a team from Argentina. He will serve as Toronto’s third point guard, behind Kyle Lowry and Cory Joseph.
VanVleet’s candidacy for the roster spot started with a strong effort in the NBA’s summer league and never faltered. By early in fall camp, it appeared he would make the team. An injury to guard Delon Wright also helped clear a space for VanVleet.
“I love Fred,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said in early October. “He’s an NBA player. I don’t think there’s a question. All he needs is some seasoning. He does all the little things that you want out of a point guard.”
The Raptors open the season on Wednesday against Detroit.
On Friday, former Shocker teammate Ron Baker made the New York Knicks roster. The Raptors and Knicks play on Nov. 12 in Toronto.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
