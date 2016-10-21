Wichita State Shockers

Report: Former Wichita State star Ron Baker earns Knicks roster spot

Ron Baker made the opening-night roster for the New York Knicks, according to the New York Post.

Baker, a former Wichita State guard, survived Friday’s final cuts that got the roster to the NBA limit of 15, the newspaper reported. The Knicks open the season at Cleveland — for the Cavaliers championship ring ceremony — on Tuesday (7 p.m., TNT).

As expected, former Shocker Cleanthony Early is not on the Knicks roster and will play for the organization’s NBA Development League team in Westchester (N.Y.).

Baker averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds in five preseason games. He made 46.2 percent of his shots and 5 of 9 three-pointers.

