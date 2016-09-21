Tickets for Shocker game downtown go on sale next month

Tickets for Wichita State’s basketball game against Oklahoma State go on sale to the public on Oct. 15.
Season-ticket holders will be able to purchase seats from Oct. 11 to 14 to the game at Intrust Bank Arena. They will receive a date and pre-sale code in the mail.
The sale to season-ticket holders will begin at 10 a.m. each day. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 855-755-7328, at www.selectaseat.com or at Intrust Bank Arena.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Game time will be set in early October when television schedules are decided.
Prices include $14, $22, $27, $47, $65, $102 and $152.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
