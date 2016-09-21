Wichita State Shockers

September 21, 2016 12:27 PM

Tickets for Shocker game downtown go on sale next month

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Tickets for Wichita State’s basketball game against Oklahoma State go on sale to the public on Oct. 15.

Season-ticket holders will be able to purchase seats from Oct. 11 to 14 to the game at Intrust Bank Arena. They will receive a date and pre-sale code in the mail.

The sale to season-ticket holders will begin at 10 a.m. each day. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 855-755-7328, at www.selectaseat.com or at Intrust Bank Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Game time will be set in early October when television schedules are decided.

Prices include $14, $22, $27, $47, $65, $102 and $152.

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about this year's team

Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall talks with reporters about this year's team, their summer practices and their upcoming Canadian tour during a news conference at Koch Arena on Monday. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com
 

VIDEO: Shocker postgame: Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop discuss win over No. 25 Utah

The Wichita Eagle's Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop discuss the Shockers' 67-50 win at Intrust Bank Arena. (Tony Adame/The Wichita Eagle)

tadame@wichitaeagle.com
 

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

Related content

Wichita State Shockers

Comments

Videos

Paralympian gold medalist Deja Young returns from Rio

View more video

Sports Videos