Friends fires football coach Monty Lewis after 14 seasons

Monty Lewis was relieved of his football coaching duties at Friends on Wednesday afternoon by university administration.
“The administration, with the support of the Board of Trustees, has decided to take the program in a different direction,” said Gisele McMinimy, director of marketing and communications for Friends.
Lewis, who was 93-52 over 14 seasons, did not immediately return a phone message.
“We are undertaking a new revitalization and growth plan here at Friends and football is a really significant part of that program and are going to be leaders of that plan,” McMinimy said. McMinimy would not say how Lewis did not fit into the plan.
Lewis, 52, became Friends’ coach in 2003 after eight seasons at Southwestern, where he was 60-32, and a year as West Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator.
The Falcons peaked with Lewis from 2006 to 2008, winning the KCAC championship all three years and reaching the NAIA playoffs in those seasons. He is 153-84 as a head coach, including a 5-5 record last fall.
Lewis is Friends’ winningest coach and was No. 7 in wins last year among NAIA coaches.
Lewis’ son, Josh, completed his junior season on the football team last fall.
Comments