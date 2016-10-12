Eight schools threaten to leave Jayhawk Conference

Eight Jayhawk Conference community colleges say they will leave the conference unless it eliminates rules that limit the number of athletic scholarships allowed and how many may be given to out-of-state students.
Jayhawk commissioner Bryce Roderick said the schools seek an end to conference limits that are tighter than rules already set by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
This new push is more serious than two failed August proposals, and not only because the schools are threatening to leave the 19-member Jayhawk Conference. The proposal is more far-reaching, wanting to essentially end 50 years of roster and scholarship limits.
“They’re wanting to follow NJCAA rules: no roster limitations, no out-of-state limitations and (to) follow NJCAA scholarship guidelines,” Roderick said. “That’s basically it.”
Presidents from the 19 Jayhawk Conference colleges will meet in Hays next Wednesday to vote on the measure, which could have a lasting effect on the makeup of the 93-year-old conference. At least two-thirds of the colleges must approve a proposal.
The eight colleges pushing to lift Jayhawk restrictions are Barton, Coffeyville, Cloud County, Cowley, Dodge City, Garden City, Independence and Seward. Roderick confirmed the eight, as did an athletic director at one of the other 11 schools who didn’t want to be identified.
Presidents from most of the Jayhawk schools met Tuesday in Hutchinson, many hearing for the first time details of the proposed change.
“For the other 11, they’re just learning about what the eight want and what the issues are,” Roderick said. “It’s too early for a count” on how a vote might go.
All eight schools wanting the change play NJCAA Division I basketball. Four play football.
A change would have a big effect on how schools could expand rosters, especially with out-of-state students. Current rules limit football programs to 63 scholarships, while NJCAA rules allow 85. In baseball, the conference allows 35 players on rosters while the NJCAA allows 75.
If the proposal passes, some schools may be forced to move from Division I to Division II, which has tighter guidelines in terms of what is paid in a scholarship.
“I think a lot of it comes down to economics,” Roderick said. “Obviously 19 community colleges in Kansas come in all shapes and forms, a lot of economic backgrounds. Each institution would have to decide what they can afford.”
In August, two similar proposals failed to gain enough support. One would have increased out-of-state scholarships from 20 to 30, with the extra 10 coming from a state that borders Kansas. The other would have removed out-of-state restrictions for football, soccer and golf.
Later in August, 49 football players and Garden City coach Jeff Sims filed complaints with the NAACP, saying out-of-state restrictions were based on past discrimination against minorities.
Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff
Comments