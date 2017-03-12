As expected, Kansas is the top seed in the Midwest Regional and heads to Tulsa

Kansas’ path to the Final Four, as expected, is a short one.
The Jayhawks are the top seed in the Midwest Regional and will play their first-round game Friday in Tulsa against No. 16 seed North Carolina Central or UC Davis. They meet in a First Four game on Wednesday night. Game times and television will be announced later Sunday night.
If Kansas can win its opener and then a second-round game Sunday, it would play in the Midwest semifinals on Thursday, March 23, in Kansas City’s Sprint Center — where it played twice this season, including last week’s loss to TCU in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
For ticket availability, go to ncaa.com/tickets.
