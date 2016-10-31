Kansas ranked No. 3 in AP preseason basketball poll

Kansas is No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason basketball poll released Monday.
The Jayhawks, 33-5 last season, are No. 2 in the USA Today coaches poll. They play Washburn on Tuesday in an exhibition game.
Duke is No. 1, followed by Kentucky.
Wichita State received 21 votes, tied with Butler at 33rd.
Kansas extended the nation’s longest consecutive poll streak with its 143rd straight Top 25, a run that started on Feb. 3, 2009. Arizona is next with 79 followed by Iowa State with 57 and Villanova with 55.
The first regular-season poll will be Monday, Nov. 14. The first of the top early season matchups will be the following day when Duke faces Kansas and Michigan State plays Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.
The Blue Devils are the runaway choice for No. 1. It is the eighth time Duke has held the preseason No. 1 ranking. North Carolina has the most preseason No. 1s with nine and UCLA also has eight.
The Blue Devils, who return three starters from last season’s team and have what is considered one of the top recruiting classes in the nation, received 58 of the 65 first-place votes from the national media panel.
Defending national champion Villanova had four first-place votes and was fourth while Oregon, which had the other No. 1 vote, is fifth.
Contributing: Associated Press
Associated Press poll
The Associated Press preseason Top 25 basketball poll
|School
|Points
|Duke (58)
|1,612
|Kentucky (2)
|1,479
|Kansas
|1,476
|Villanova (4)
|1,465
|Oregon (1)
|1,343
|North Carolina
|1,314
|Xavier
|1,167
|Virginia
|1,149
|Wisconsin
|1,135
|Arizona
|1,004
|Indiana
|917
|Michigan State
|903
|Louisville
|755
|Gonzaga
|699
|Purdue
|672
|UCLA
|540
|St. Mary's (Calif.)
|512
|Connecticut
|504
|Syracuse
|464
|West Virginia
|360
|Texas
|250
|Creighton
|231
|Rhode Island
|199
|Iowa State
|168
|Maryland
|144
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 110, Dayton 98, Florida St. 88, California 74, San Diego St. 48, Miami 35, NC State 29, Butler 21, Wichita St. 21, Florida 18, Virginia Tech 18, Ohio St. 18, Mississippi St. 14, Texas A&M 14, Oklahoma 11, Colorado 10, Michigan 8, Monmouth (NJ) 7, Notre Dame 6, Washington 5, Seton Hall 5, Princeton 2, Ohio 1, Harvard 1, Vanderbilt 1
