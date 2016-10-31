University of Kansas

October 31, 2016 12:09 PM

Kansas ranked No. 3 in AP preseason basketball poll

Eagle staff

Kansas is No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason basketball poll released Monday.

The Jayhawks, 33-5 last season, are No. 2 in the USA Today coaches poll. They play Washburn on Tuesday in an exhibition game.

Duke is No. 1, followed by Kentucky.

KU's Josh Jackson sets goal for perfect season

KU freshman Josh Jackson says the Jayhawks will strive for a 40-0 season during the team's media day on October 13, 2016.

Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star
 

Wichita State received 21 votes, tied with Butler at 33rd.

Kansas extended the nation’s longest consecutive poll streak with its 143rd straight Top 25, a run that started on Feb. 3, 2009. Arizona is next with 79 followed by Iowa State with 57 and Villanova with 55.

The first regular-season poll will be Monday, Nov. 14. The first of the top early season matchups will be the following day when Duke faces Kansas and Michigan State plays Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The Blue Devils are the runaway choice for No. 1. It is the eighth time Duke has held the preseason No. 1 ranking. North Carolina has the most preseason No. 1s with nine and UCLA also has eight.

The Blue Devils, who return three starters from last season’s team and have what is considered one of the top recruiting classes in the nation, received 58 of the 65 first-place votes from the national media panel.

Defending national champion Villanova had four first-place votes and was fourth while Oregon, which had the other No. 1 vote, is fifth.

Shockers face off in dunk competition at "Shocker Madness"

Defending dunk contest champion Eric Hamilton faced a formidable challenge from Shocker newcomer C.J. Keyser. With some help from teammate Shaq Morris, Hamilton was able to defend his title. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

theying@wichitaeagle.com

Contributing: Associated Press

Associated Press poll

 

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 basketball poll

SchoolPoints
Duke (58)1,612                        
Kentucky (2)1,479                        
Kansas1,476                        
Villanova (4)1,465                        
Oregon (1)1,343                        
North Carolina1,314                        
Xavier1,167                        
Virginia1,149                        
Wisconsin1,135                        
Arizona1,004                        
Indiana917                        
Michigan State903                        
Louisville755                        
Gonzaga699                        
Purdue672                        
UCLA540                        
St. Mary's (Calif.)512                        
Connecticut504                        
Syracuse464                        
West Virginia360                        
Texas250                        
Creighton231                        
Rhode Island199                        
Iowa State168                        
Maryland144                        

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 110, Dayton 98, Florida St. 88, California 74, San Diego St. 48, Miami 35, NC State 29, Butler 21, Wichita St. 21, Florida 18, Virginia Tech 18, Ohio St. 18, Mississippi St. 14, Texas A&M 14, Oklahoma 11, Colorado 10, Michigan 8, Monmouth (NJ) 7, Notre Dame 6, Washington 5, Seton Hall 5, Princeton 2, Ohio 1, Harvard 1, Vanderbilt 1

 

