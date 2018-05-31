Bill Snyder breaks down K-State QBs Alex Delton, Skylar Thompson

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder compares Alex Delton vs. Skylar Thompson to past QB competitions, and explains what he will look for in a starting QB next season during a Wichita Catbackers event on May 22, 2018. Kellis Robinett
Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder compares Alex Delton vs. Skylar Thompson to past QB competitions, and explains what he will look for in a starting QB next season during a Wichita Catbackers event on May 22, 2018. Kellis Robinett
Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder compares Alex Delton vs. Skylar Thompson to past QB competitions, and explains what he will look for in a starting QB next season during a Wichita Catbackers event on May 22, 2018. Kellis Robinett

Kansas State University

Kickoff time, TV info announced for Kansas State vs. Mississippi State

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

May 31, 2018 02:27 PM

Kansas State announced kickoff times and TV information for two of its nonconference football games on Thursday.

The Wildcats will host Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Sept. 8. The game will be televised on ESPN.

K-State vs. Mississippi State is the most anticipated early game on the schedule, and it will start early in front of a national viewing audience.

A week later, the Wildcats will host Texas-San Antonio at 3 p.m. on Fox Sports Net.

K-State will begin the 2018 football season on Sept. 1 against South Dakota. That game will be streamed on ESPN3, but the game time will be announced at a later date.

  Comments  