Kickoff time, TV info announced for Kansas State vs. Mississippi State

Kansas State announced kickoff times and TV information for two of its nonconference football games on Thursday.
The Wildcats will host Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Sept. 8. The game will be televised on ESPN.
K-State vs. Mississippi State is the most anticipated early game on the schedule, and it will start early in front of a national viewing audience.
A week later, the Wildcats will host Texas-San Antonio at 3 p.m. on Fox Sports Net.
K-State will begin the 2018 football season on Sept. 1 against South Dakota. That game will be streamed on ESPN3, but the game time will be announced at a later date.
