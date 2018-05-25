Bruce Weber gets raise, contract extension after taking Kansas State to Elite Eight

After leading the Kansas State basketball team to a memorable season that featured 25 wins and an appearance in the Elite Eight, the Wildcats rewarded coach Bruce Weber with a contract extension on Friday that will increase his salary and add two years onto his employment agreement.
Weber will earn $2.5 million in base salary next season, a raise of $250,000, and his new base salary will increase by $100,000 each year until his contract expires after the 2022-23 season, when he will be set to earn $2.9 million.
The new contract also comes with higher buyout figures. If K-State decides to fire Weber without cause before May 1, 2019, the school will owe him $2.5 million. That number will increase to $2.6 million the following year and then drop to $2 million in 2021 and $1 million in 2022. If he is fired without cause after April 30, 2022, K-State will owe him $500,000.
Weber will continue to receive the same fringe benefits and perks of his old contract, including a performance-based bonus system that could pay him an additional 32 percent of his yearly salary based on how the Wildcats play. Last season, he received a 20 percent raise for reaching the Elite Eight.
K-State athletic director Gene Taylor and Weber have been working on a new contract since the end of the season. They finalized terms this week, and it was unanimously approved by the school's athletic board on Friday.
“We are very fortunate to have not only such an outstanding basketball coach but also a man in Coach Weber who conducts his program with integrity and class and is widely respected across the nation,” Taylor said in a statement. “Certainly last season was one of the most memorable postseason runs in our program’s history, and we are excited for next season and the years ahead under Coach Weber’s leadership.”
Weber has not always been a popular basketball coach with all K-State fans, but he won over a number of doubters last season and appears to have his best team returning.
The Wildcats welcome back their entire starting lineup after Barry Brown announced he will return for his senior year, and the bulk of their rotation. Experts project them to start next season ranked and challenge for a Big 12 championship.
“I have said many times that the support that our players and coaches receive is some of the best in the country and I couldn’t be more appreciative of this commitment from President (Richard) Myers and Gene (Taylor),” Weber said in a statement. “We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish these last six years, including last season’s special run, and this vote of confidence gives the staff and I everything we need to continue to build this program in the right way. We can’t wait to get back in the gym and start working with the players again.”
