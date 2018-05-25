Bruce Weber gets raise, contract extension after taking Kansas State to Elite Eight

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas State beat UMBC on March 18, 2018, reaching the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time with Bruce Weber as its coach, and the Wildcats celebrated by dousing Weber with water in the locker room. Video courtesy of K-State Athletics. Video courtesy of K-State Athletics Compiled by Chris Fickett

Kansas State beat UMBC on March 18, 2018, reaching the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time with Bruce Weber as its coach, and the Wildcats celebrated by dousing Weber with water in the locker room. Video courtesy of K-State Athletics. Video courtesy of K-State Athletics Compiled by Chris Fickett