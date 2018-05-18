Kansas State guard Barry Brown (5) and forward Xavier Sneed (20) celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Kansas State defeated Texas 58-48. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas State guard Barry Brown (5) and forward Xavier Sneed (20) celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Kansas State defeated Texas 58-48. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas State guard Barry Brown (5) and forward Xavier Sneed (20) celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Kansas State defeated Texas 58-48. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas State University

K-State Q&A: Basketball recruiting, Sandstorm and a GIF for every Big 12 school

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

May 18, 2018 07:48 AM

It's time for another K-State Q&A.

Lots of fun topics to get to this week, so let's get right to them. Thanks for all the creativity this week!

Less than a month ago, Bruce Weber said signing a traditional transfer was at the top of his recruiting wish list.

Today, it seems like K-State is unlikely to add that type of player this spring/summer.

It certainly seems like the Wildcats struck out here. But it's not that simple. If they wanted NJIT transfer Anthony Tarke they could probably still get him, but they backed off him and never seemed to push for a few others like Illinois transfer Mark Smith as hard as they probably could have. They lost out on Syracuse transfer Matthew Moyer and couldn't beat out Parker Stewart's father at Tennessee-Martin for the Pittsburgh transfer.

K-State could keep pushing for a transfer, but with only one open scholarship and four-star wing Kevin McCullar opting to graduate early and join the 2018 recruiting class it seems like the Wildcats will hold the roster spot open in hopes of landing him over the likes of Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, Xavier Houston and others.

McCullar was one of their top targets for 2019. Now he's one of their top targets for 2018.

And the award for the most creative question of the week goes to ...

Jesse Ertz as Deadpool is pretty good. There seems to be no injury that can permanently keep him off the football field.

Some other K-State QB/Superhero comparisons:

  • Alex Delton = The Flash. He's fast!
  • Skylar Thompson = Spider-Man. He's young and really good!
  • Collin Klein = Wolverine. Played like he had Adamantium for bones!
  • Jake Waters = Hawkeye. As accurate with his arm as this hero is with is bow and arrow!
  • Grant Gregory = Threw the ball like only had one eye, on occasion!
  • Joe Hubener = Juggernaut. He could run through a brick wall!
  • Kody Cook = Captain America. Former walk-on played WR and QB at the same time like every American child dreams!
  • Michael Bishop = Superman. He was really good!

It's a fine song, but I don't see it replacing Sandstorm. That's a song you play at halftime or before the game as fans stroll in.

I heard quite a few suggestions for new Sandstorm songs over the past week. Enter Sadman, Everytime we Touch, Time to Party, Jump Around, Thunderstruck, Everything is Awesome, Zombie Nation, Seven Nation Army, Crazy Train, Turn Down for What ... Everything short of Bang the Drum all Day.

After careful suggestion, my suggestion would be: Bulls on Parade by Rage Against the Machine. Any crowd should be able to get jacked listening to the guitar work of Tom Morello.

The space-time continuum is disrupted and the world as we know it ceases to exist ... Or we solve the meaning of life.

Definitely one of those two things.

The longer he waits to announce a transfer destination, the more likely it is Winston Dimel will end up at UTEP with his father, Dana Dimel.

I bet that is where he lands.

Brad Hill says he wants to keep coaching, and I think he will. The Wildcats have been a on a nice roll since he announced he was stepping down. That may energize him even more.

Here we go, in alphabetical order ...

Baylor:

via GIPHY

Iowa State:

via GIPHY

Kansas:

via GIPHY

Kansas State:

via GIPHY

Oklahoma:

via GIPHY

Oklahoma State:

via GIPHY

TCU:

via GIPHY

Texas:

via GIPHY

Texas Tech:

via GIPHY

West Virginia:

via GIPHY

I'm sure that will happen. Only a matter of time.

It's hard to narrow it down to just one meal and restaurant.

The sandwiches at Primanti Bros. in Pittsburgh/Morgantown spring to mind, because I love fries, cole slaw and meat ... And they give you all of that between two slices of bread. I've met many people over the years that don't like that place, and I'm not quite sure how. It's kind of like the Yanny or Laurel thing, I guess.

Tried a new barbecue spot in Austin called Stiles Switch before the K-State football game last year and loved every bite of the meal I ordered. The brisket, ribs and sausage were all on point. Unlike many Texas BBQ joints it even had good sides. And there was a short line. If you want to eat great BBQ in the Lone Star State without waiting hours, this is your place.

If you're into steak, Cattlemen's in the Fort Worth Stockyards is hard to beat.

Joe's Kansas City at the Big 12 Tournament was great, as always. Had some good Southern food at a place called The Southern Gentleman in Atlanta and Mac's Speed Shop in Charlotte.

I could go on and on. I haven't even mentioned Whataburger.

I was actually pondering this question the other day when a friend of mine purchased two kegs to celebrate a big work promotion. What would I have purchased?

If I had six taps to fill, well, that's the most amazing problem I could ever encounter.

Obviously, I observe the right to change them, but here's how I'm leaning at the moment:

1. Tank 7: Smooth, strong farmhouse IPA. Always a good choice.

2. Stone IPA: The iconic West Coast IPA. One of my favorites.

3. Shiner Bock: The iconic Texas beer. Perfect when you want something a little darker. Also, the tap is a ram.

4. The Imperial Texan: Not even sure they offer this in kegs, but it's a red IPA with ABV of 9.2 percent.

5. Boulevard Chocolate Ale: They haven't brewed this in a few years, but I really wish they would bring it back. So good.

6. Stone Ripper: This one would change with the seasons, but it's my favorite summer beer.

The Addiction Network guy that comes on at every football timeout has got ... to ... go!

I've also had enough of Flo from the Progressive ads.

If I could bring a pitch man back I would choose the football-playing Budweiser bottles. I want to see a rematch in the Bud Bowl!

  Comments  