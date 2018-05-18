K-State Q&A: Basketball recruiting, Sandstorm and a GIF for every Big 12 school

It's time for another K-State Q&A.
Lots of fun topics to get to this week, so let's get right to them. Thanks for all the creativity this week!
How come kstate's men's ball team became the first ever D1 program to offer 100 transfers and have all 100 sign elsewhere???— Matt Schmidt (@Schmidtburgh) May 17, 2018
Less than a month ago, Bruce Weber said signing a traditional transfer was at the top of his recruiting wish list.
Today, it seems like K-State is unlikely to add that type of player this spring/summer.
It certainly seems like the Wildcats struck out here. But it's not that simple. If they wanted NJIT transfer Anthony Tarke they could probably still get him, but they backed off him and never seemed to push for a few others like Illinois transfer Mark Smith as hard as they probably could have. They lost out on Syracuse transfer Matthew Moyer and couldn't beat out Parker Stewart's father at Tennessee-Martin for the Pittsburgh transfer.
K-State could keep pushing for a transfer, but with only one open scholarship and four-star wing Kevin McCullar opting to graduate early and join the 2018 recruiting class it seems like the Wildcats will hold the roster spot open in hopes of landing him over the likes of Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, Xavier Houston and others.
McCullar was one of their top targets for 2019. Now he's one of their top targets for 2018.
In honor of tomorrow's release of DeadPool2, can you compare recent QB's with super-heroes? IE:Jesse Ertz as DeadPool...he kept coming back!— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) May 17, 2018
And the award for the most creative question of the week goes to ...
Jesse Ertz as Deadpool is pretty good. There seems to be no injury that can permanently keep him off the football field.
Some other K-State QB/Superhero comparisons:
- Alex Delton = The Flash. He's fast!
- Skylar Thompson = Spider-Man. He's young and really good!
- Collin Klein = Wolverine. Played like he had Adamantium for bones!
- Jake Waters = Hawkeye. As accurate with his arm as this hero is with is bow and arrow!
- Grant Gregory = Threw the ball like only had one eye, on occasion!
- Joe Hubener = Juggernaut. He could run through a brick wall!
- Kody Cook = Captain America. Former walk-on played WR and QB at the same time like every American child dreams!
- Michael Bishop = Superman. He was really good!
Gene Taylor said on our show yesterday that his suggestion for a sandstorm replacement was “Magic Carpet Ride” (which I happen to enjoy). Your thoughts?— John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) May 17, 2018
It's a fine song, but I don't see it replacing Sandstorm. That's a song you play at halftime or before the game as fans stroll in.
I heard quite a few suggestions for new Sandstorm songs over the past week. Enter Sadman, Everytime we Touch, Time to Party, Jump Around, Thunderstruck, Everything is Awesome, Zombie Nation, Seven Nation Army, Crazy Train, Turn Down for What ... Everything short of Bang the Drum all Day.
After careful suggestion, my suggestion would be: Bulls on Parade by Rage Against the Machine. Any crowd should be able to get jacked listening to the guitar work of Tom Morello.
Its Mid June in KC. Bill Snyder, Bill Self and Kellis walk into a bar together at 7pm on a beautiful summer evening and head to the patio. What happens next?— ben ji (@ben0ji) May 17, 2018
The space-time continuum is disrupted and the world as we know it ceases to exist ... Or we solve the meaning of life.
Definitely one of those two things.
Where is Winston Dimel headed?— Christopher Watkins (@watkinsSMCKU) May 17, 2018
The longer he waits to announce a transfer destination, the more likely it is Winston Dimel will end up at UTEP with his father, Dana Dimel.
I bet that is where he lands.
Do you think Coach Hill will stay in coaching?— Brad McMillan (@daddyman144) May 17, 2018
Brad Hill says he wants to keep coaching, and I think he will. The Wildcats have been a on a nice roll since he announced he was stepping down. That may energize him even more.
If the individual Big 12 schools were GIF’s what would they be?— seth gordon (@sethjg7) May 17, 2018
Here we go, in alphabetical order ...
Baylor:
Iowa State:
Kansas:
Kansas State:
Oklahoma:
Oklahoma State:
TCU:
Texas:
Texas Tech:
West Virginia:
Especially in these modern days we live in, will there ever be a female or person of color to don the Willie the Wildcat headgear/uniform??— curtis dawson (@lunchbox_77) May 17, 2018
I'm sure that will happen. Only a matter of time.
Best food or meal you had on the road this past football and basketball season in any city?— BrennanDell (@BrennanDell) May 17, 2018
It's hard to narrow it down to just one meal and restaurant.
The sandwiches at Primanti Bros. in Pittsburgh/Morgantown spring to mind, because I love fries, cole slaw and meat ... And they give you all of that between two slices of bread. I've met many people over the years that don't like that place, and I'm not quite sure how. It's kind of like the Yanny or Laurel thing, I guess.
Tried a new barbecue spot in Austin called Stiles Switch before the K-State football game last year and loved every bite of the meal I ordered. The brisket, ribs and sausage were all on point. Unlike many Texas BBQ joints it even had good sides. And there was a short line. If you want to eat great BBQ in the Lone Star State without waiting hours, this is your place.
If you're into steak, Cattlemen's in the Fort Worth Stockyards is hard to beat.
Joe's Kansas City at the Big 12 Tournament was great, as always. Had some good Southern food at a place called The Southern Gentleman in Atlanta and Mac's Speed Shop in Charlotte.
I could go on and on. I haven't even mentioned Whataburger.
Hope this isn’t too late. But if you were to open up a brewery in Manhattan on August 1st with 6 taps what types of beers would you produce for your debut?— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) May 18, 2018
I was actually pondering this question the other day when a friend of mine purchased two kegs to celebrate a big work promotion. What would I have purchased?
If I had six taps to fill, well, that's the most amazing problem I could ever encounter.
Obviously, I observe the right to change them, but here's how I'm leaning at the moment:
1. Tank 7: Smooth, strong farmhouse IPA. Always a good choice.
2. Stone IPA: The iconic West Coast IPA. One of my favorites.
3. Shiner Bock: The iconic Texas beer. Perfect when you want something a little darker. Also, the tap is a ram.
4. The Imperial Texan: Not even sure they offer this in kegs, but it's a red IPA with ABV of 9.2 percent.
5. Boulevard Chocolate Ale: They haven't brewed this in a few years, but I really wish they would bring it back. So good.
6. Stone Ripper: This one would change with the seasons, but it's my favorite summer beer.
What recurring "brand character" in advertising should be killed off? (I'd say "Captain Obvious" and "The King" in Burger King.) Which ones should be brought back? (I'd love the Budweiser lizards — and the ferret! — and the Taco Bell chihuahua.)— Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) May 17, 2018
The Addiction Network guy that comes on at every football timeout has got ... to ... go!
I've also had enough of Flo from the Progressive ads.
If I could bring a pitch man back I would choose the football-playing Budweiser bottles. I want to see a rematch in the Bud Bowl!
Comments