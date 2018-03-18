Kansas State keeps winning NCAA Tournament games with defense

The Kansas State basketball team has a calling card.
The Wildcats win NCAA Tournament games with defense.
Of all the wild and exciting developments to come out of their two victories at Spectrum Center this week, that is the most notable. They held high-scoring Creighton to a season-low 59 points on Friday and completely stymied Maryland-Baltimore County during a 50-43 victory on Sunday. Now they are headed to the Sweet 16.
Snark if you like about K-State having its hands full with a No. 16 seed, but the Retrievers aren't pushovers. They scored at will on Virginia, the nation's top defensive team during the regular season and then jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the Wildcats. They were in position to keep their magic carpet ride going.
Then Barry Brown ramped up his play, and he set the tone for all his teammates. Two days after holding Marcus Foster to five points on 11 shots he helped limit UMBC leading scorer Jairus Lyles to 12 points on 15 shots.
Outside of point guard K.J. Maura briefly getting hot from the outside in the second half, the Retrievers produced little on offense, shooting 29.3 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three. Perhaps most impressive of all: K-State committed 18 turnovers and held UMBC to three points on them.
"The best way to make up for a turnover is with a stop," K-State guard Cartier Diarra said.
K-State coach Bruce Weber said the Wildcats wanted to be known as the best defensive team in the NCAA Tournament. They are making a case.
Brown took things a step further. He was asked if he was the top defender still playing. He answered "yes" without hesitation.
It will be fascinating to see if K-State can keep this up against No. 5 seed Kentucky. For now, it has reason to believe.
Sneed to the rescue
Xavier Sneed isn't known as a clutch scorer, but he came through for the Wildcats when it mattered most against UMBC.
He stole a pass at midcourt and threw down a monster dunk in transition, he lept high into the air and threw down a put-back dunk, and he nailed a baseline jumper with the shot clock winding down ... All in the final minutes.
The Wildcats might have won this game with defense, but Sneed was an X-Factor on offense.
Wade Watch
It's hard to imagine K-State upsetting Kentucky in the Sweet 16 without an active Dean Wade. The junior forward is the team's top scorer and best all-around player.
The Wildcats have managed without him in their past three games while he recovers from an injury to his left foot, but they need him back in the starting lineup next week.
He has some good news on that front.
"I am like 98 percent sure I am going to play," Wade said. "I don't know if they can keep me out of this one. This is big time."
