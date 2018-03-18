Kansas State holds off UMBC to advance to Sweet 16

Kansas State’s 50-43 victory over Maryland-Baltimore County will go down in history as the first time a No. 9 seed has defeated a No. 16 seed in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but it will not be remembered as a classic.
There were no style points to be found on Sunday at Spectrum Center — just survival.
Good thing that’s what this event is all about. The Wildcats made just enough plays to fend off the cold-shooting Retrievers. They survived and advanced to the Sweet 16, where they will next face No. 5 Kentucky on Thursday in Atlanta.
K-State is dancing on into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010 when it reached the Elite Eight.
That is a nice accomplishment for the team and its coach. With the win, Bruce Weber becomes the 10th coach in history to guide three different teams to the NCAA Tournament, according to unofficial research. The others: Bill Self, John Calipari, Ralph Miller, Lon Kruger, Frank McGuire, Tubby Smith, Eddie Sutton, Rick Pitino and Gene Bartow.
Weber coached the Wildcats past UMBC in an unconventional way. Both teams appeared fatigued emotionally and physically after winning huge games two days earlier. Offense was hard to come by the whole way. Defense and grit won this game.
K-State guard Barry Brown led the way by scoring 18 points and playing stellar defense against on the perimeter against UMBC guards. The Retrievers turned the ball over 17 times.
The Wildcats were even less careful with the ball, losing 18 turnovers, but they limited the Retrievers to three points off those giveaways. That was a big difference.
Xavier Sneed made the biggest plays. In the second half alone, the sophomore wing threw down a transition dunk, a put-back dunk and then a baseline jumper to give the Wildcats a 46-41 lead in the final minutes.
Makol Mawien scored 11 points and also played strong defense, particularly in the closing moments as UMBC tried to mount a comeback.
The Wildcats wildly celebrated when it was over. Brown pointed his index finger high into the air. Weber hugged his wife and high-fived everyone in the front row.
They deserved the moment. This wasn’t easy.
The Wildcats missed their first eight shots. The Retrievers were nowhere near as sharp as they were against Virginia. The result was an early 7-0 lead for UMBC. K-State didn’t score until the 13:39 mark of the first half when sophomore center Makol Mawien converted a layup.
Some expected K-State to roll in this game. After all, No. 16 seeds were winless in the NCAA Tournament until UMBC shocked the world by upsetting No. 1 Virginia on Friday.
But it didn’t work out that way, especially with Dean Wade missing his third straight game win an injury to his left foot.
K-State had to win a back-and-forth fight.
