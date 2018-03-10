Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed (20) dunked as Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman (14) watched in the first half of the Kansas State Univeristy and University of Kansas semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed (20) dunked as Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman (14) watched in the first half of the Kansas State Univeristy and University of Kansas semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri. Shane Keyser
Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed (20) dunked as Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman (14) watched in the first half of the Kansas State Univeristy and University of Kansas semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri. Shane Keyser

Kansas State University

Where will Kansas State start the NCAA Tournament? Here are some possibilities

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

March 10, 2018 10:32 AM

Kansas State basketball players can kick back and relax during the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday.

The Wildcats are almost certain to hear their name called as an at-large team. Unlike last year, they have played their way off the bubble and solidly into the projected field of 68.

There won’t be much drama. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a few questions. Here are two big ones: What seed will K-State earn? Where will K-State play its first- and second-round games?

Most experts project K-State to be a No. 9 or No. 10 seed after finishing 22-11 overall and fourth in the Big 12. If that holds true, the Wildcats will likely travel east or north. Potential sites include Charlotte, N.C.; Detroit; Nashville, Tenn.; and Pittsburgh.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Expect K-State to be paired with probable No. 1 and No. 2 seeds Virginia, Xavier, Villanova, Duke, North Carolina, Purdue and Cincinnati. All of those teams should play close to home.

K-State fans would prefer a closer location such as Wichita or Dallas, but those spots seem unlikely unless the Wildcats unexpectedly fall to a No. 11 seed.

Kansas should begin the NCAA Tournament in Wichita as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, which means K-State (as a conference rival) can’t be paired with the Jayhawks. Without another obvious geographic fit for the other Wichita pod, a No. 3 or No. 4 seed will likely lead the way there.

TCU and Texas Tech could claim spots in Dallas.

Boise, Idaho, and San Diego will also host first- and second-round games.

As of Saturday morning, both CBS and ESPN projected K-State to play in Detroit. CBS predicts the Wildcats will be a No. 10 seed and face No. 7 seed Texas A&M. ESPN predicts they will be a No. 9 seed and play No. 8 seed Rhode Island.

Bracket Matrix, a website that compiles every expert projection into a single consensus, lists K-State as a No. 9 seed above 11 other at-large teams.

K-State players didn’t have much to say about potential seeds and sites when asked about NCAA Tournament possibilities following the Wildcats’ loss in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals on Friday. They simply want to learn their matchup and get to work.

They won’t have to wait much longer.

More Videos

Cartier Diarra likes how his Wildcats fought without Dean Wade and Barry Brown 48

Cartier Diarra likes how his Wildcats fought without Dean Wade and Barry Brown

Pause
K-State’s Weber makes NCAA Tournament case, says pace will be key for TCU game 86

K-State’s Weber makes NCAA Tournament case, says pace will be key for TCU game

Stokes says urgency is there as K-State prepares for TCU 36

Stokes says urgency is there as K-State prepares for TCU

Bruce Weber says lavender is Kansas State’s new big-game color

Bruce Weber says lavender is Kansas State’s new big-game color

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State played an all-around good game against Baylor

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State played an all-around good game against Baylor

Baylor coach Scott Drew has high praise for K-State stars Barry Brown, Dean Wade

Baylor coach Scott Drew has high praise for K-State stars Barry Brown, Dean Wade

Barry Brown says K-State forward Dean Wade deserves All-Big 12 honors

Barry Brown says K-State forward Dean Wade deserves All-Big 12 honors

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State is in good shape for NCAA Tournament

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State is in good shape for NCAA Tournament

K-State coach Bruce Weber: 'Too many turnovers'

K-State coach Bruce Weber: 'Too many turnovers'

TCU coach Jamie Dixon says Dean Wade is as good as any other Big 12 player

TCU coach Jamie Dixon says Dean Wade is as good as any other Big 12 player

K-State was without Dean Wade and then point guard Barry Brown was poked in the eye early the game against KU. Without them, the Wildcats lost in a Big 12 Tournament semifinal game on March 9, 2018 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. Shelly Yang, Shane Keyser and Chris FickettThe Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cartier Diarra likes how his Wildcats fought without Dean Wade and Barry Brown 48

Cartier Diarra likes how his Wildcats fought without Dean Wade and Barry Brown

Pause
K-State’s Weber makes NCAA Tournament case, says pace will be key for TCU game 86

K-State’s Weber makes NCAA Tournament case, says pace will be key for TCU game

Stokes says urgency is there as K-State prepares for TCU 36

Stokes says urgency is there as K-State prepares for TCU

Bruce Weber says lavender is Kansas State’s new big-game color

Bruce Weber says lavender is Kansas State’s new big-game color

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State played an all-around good game against Baylor

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State played an all-around good game against Baylor

Baylor coach Scott Drew has high praise for K-State stars Barry Brown, Dean Wade

Baylor coach Scott Drew has high praise for K-State stars Barry Brown, Dean Wade

Barry Brown says K-State forward Dean Wade deserves All-Big 12 honors

Barry Brown says K-State forward Dean Wade deserves All-Big 12 honors

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State is in good shape for NCAA Tournament

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State is in good shape for NCAA Tournament

K-State coach Bruce Weber: 'Too many turnovers'

K-State coach Bruce Weber: 'Too many turnovers'

TCU coach Jamie Dixon says Dean Wade is as good as any other Big 12 player

TCU coach Jamie Dixon says Dean Wade is as good as any other Big 12 player

Cartier Diarra likes how his Wildcats fought without Dean Wade and Barry Brown

More Videos

Cartier Diarra likes how his Wildcats fought without Dean Wade and Barry Brown 48

Cartier Diarra likes how his Wildcats fought without Dean Wade and Barry Brown

Pause
K-State’s Weber makes NCAA Tournament case, says pace will be key for TCU game 86

K-State’s Weber makes NCAA Tournament case, says pace will be key for TCU game

Stokes says urgency is there as K-State prepares for TCU 36

Stokes says urgency is there as K-State prepares for TCU

Bruce Weber says lavender is Kansas State’s new big-game color

Bruce Weber says lavender is Kansas State’s new big-game color

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State played an all-around good game against Baylor

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State played an all-around good game against Baylor

Baylor coach Scott Drew has high praise for K-State stars Barry Brown, Dean Wade

Baylor coach Scott Drew has high praise for K-State stars Barry Brown, Dean Wade

Barry Brown says K-State forward Dean Wade deserves All-Big 12 honors

Barry Brown says K-State forward Dean Wade deserves All-Big 12 honors

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State is in good shape for NCAA Tournament

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State is in good shape for NCAA Tournament

K-State coach Bruce Weber: 'Too many turnovers'

K-State coach Bruce Weber: 'Too many turnovers'

TCU coach Jamie Dixon says Dean Wade is as good as any other Big 12 player

TCU coach Jamie Dixon says Dean Wade is as good as any other Big 12 player

K-State’s Weber makes NCAA Tournament case, says pace will be key for TCU game

View More Video