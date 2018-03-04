Kansas State forward Dean Wade makes All-Big 12 first team, Barry Brown lands on second team

Dean Wade is one of the best five basketball players in the Big 12.
At least that’s what the coaches within in the conference think.
Wade, a junior Kansas State forward, earned All-Big 12 first-team honors Sunday coming off a breakthrough regular season in which he averaged 16.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. He was the Wildcats’ most consistent player this year and has reached double figues in 19 straight games.
He is K-State’s first basketball player to make the all-conference first team since Rodney McGruder in 2013. Michael Beasley and Jacob Pullen are the only other former K-State players that have made the All-Big 12 first team.
Big 12 coaches also honored junior guard Barry Brown. He made the all-conference second team and the league’s all-defense team. Brown averaged 16.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds while often defending the top scorer on the other team.
Brown and Wade are the first K-State duo to earn all-conference honors since Angel Rodriguez and McGruder in 2013.
They guided the Wildcats to a 21-10 record and a fourth-place finish in the Big 12 standings. K-State heads to Kansas City as the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. It will face No. 5 seed TCU at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Sprint Center.
Here are the rest of the coaches All-Big 12 winners:
All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards
Player of the Year: Devonte Graham, Kansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Jevon Carter, West Virginia
Newcomer of the Year: Malik Newman, Kansas
Freshman of the Year: Trae Young, Oklahoma
Sixth Man Award: Terry Maston, Baylor
Coach of the Year: Bill Self, Kansas; Chris Beard, Texas Tech
First Team
Devonte Graham, Kansas
Dean Wade, K-State
Trae Young, Oklahoma
Keenan Evans, Texas Tech
Jevon Carter, West Virginia
Second Team
Manu Lecomte, Baylor
Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas
Barry Brown, K-State
Kenrich Williams, TCU
Mo Bamba, Texas
Third Team
Jo Lual-Acuil, Jr., Baylor
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State
Vlad Brodziansky, TCU
Sagaba Konate, West Virginia
Honorable Mention
Cameron Lard (Iowa State), Donovan Jackson (Iowa State), Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State), Lagerald Vick (Kansas), Matt Coleman (Texas), Dylan Osetkowski (Texas), Kerwin Roach II (Texas), Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech).
All-Defensive Team
Barry Brown, Jr, K-State
Mo Bamba, Texas
Sagaba Konate, West Virginia
Jevon Carter, West Virginia
Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech
All-Newcomer Team
Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State
Malik Newman, Kansas
Trae Young, Oklahoma
Mo Bamba, Texas
Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
