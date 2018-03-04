Kansas State University

Kansas State forward Dean Wade makes All-Big 12 first team, Barry Brown lands on second team

By Kellis Robinett

March 04, 2018 12:08 PM

Dean Wade is one of the best five basketball players in the Big 12.

At least that’s what the coaches within in the conference think.

Wade, a junior Kansas State forward, earned All-Big 12 first-team honors Sunday coming off a breakthrough regular season in which he averaged 16.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. He was the Wildcats’ most consistent player this year and has reached double figues in 19 straight games.

He is K-State’s first basketball player to make the all-conference first team since Rodney McGruder in 2013. Michael Beasley and Jacob Pullen are the only other former K-State players that have made the All-Big 12 first team.

Big 12 coaches also honored junior guard Barry Brown. He made the all-conference second team and the league’s all-defense team. Brown averaged 16.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds while often defending the top scorer on the other team.

Brown and Wade are the first K-State duo to earn all-conference honors since Angel Rodriguez and McGruder in 2013.

They guided the Wildcats to a 21-10 record and a fourth-place finish in the Big 12 standings. K-State heads to Kansas City as the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. It will face No. 5 seed TCU at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Sprint Center.

Here are the rest of the coaches All-Big 12 winners:

All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Year: Devonte Graham, Kansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Jevon Carter, West Virginia

Newcomer of the Year: Malik Newman, Kansas

Freshman of the Year: Trae Young, Oklahoma

Sixth Man Award: Terry Maston, Baylor

Coach of the Year: Bill Self, Kansas; Chris Beard, Texas Tech

First Team

Devonte Graham, Kansas

Dean Wade, K-State

Trae Young, Oklahoma

Keenan Evans, Texas Tech

Jevon Carter, West Virginia

Second Team

Manu Lecomte, Baylor

Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas

Barry Brown, K-State

Kenrich Williams, TCU

Mo Bamba, Texas

Third Team

Jo Lual-Acuil, Jr., Baylor

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State

Vlad Brodziansky, TCU

Sagaba Konate, West Virginia

Honorable Mention

Cameron Lard (Iowa State), Donovan Jackson (Iowa State), Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State), Lagerald Vick (Kansas), Matt Coleman (Texas), Dylan Osetkowski (Texas), Kerwin Roach II (Texas), Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech).

All-Defensive Team

Barry Brown, Jr, K-State

Mo Bamba, Texas

Sagaba Konate, West Virginia

Jevon Carter, West Virginia

Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech

All-Newcomer Team

Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State

Malik Newman, Kansas

Trae Young, Oklahoma

Mo Bamba, Texas

Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

