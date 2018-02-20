Kansas State vs. Texas could have big bubble implications as NCAA Tournament nears

Kansas State can’t lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, but the Wildcats can take a step in that direction by beating the Texas Longhorns at Bramlage Coliseum.
This game could have major bubble implications.
K-State (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) is looking to stay in third place of the conference standings and to solidify an at-large berth into NCAA Tournament. Texas (16-11, 6-8) is trying to win its second straight road game and bolster its postseason credentials. Both teams know what is at stake. Every game feels important when you’re on the bubble.
“This one is huge,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said. “The next one is huger, if there is a word like that. Then hugest, and whatever it is. They each get bigger.… We play four teams that everyone says are in the tournament. Four tough games. Four important games. If we want to reach our goal, we have to find a way to win.”
It’s hard to understate the importance of this game. ESPN bracket expert Joe Lunardi was asked on national television Monday to name this week’s most significant bubble game. His response: Texas at K-State.
For now, K-State is better positioned to reach the Big Dance. But it’s close.
ESPN projects K-State in the field as a No. 11 seed and Texas right behind it as a No. 12 seed. CBS projects K-State as a No. 10 seed, and Texas as a No. 11 seed. The consensus among experts is that the Wildcats have a small margin for error and the Longhorns have none. Both are among the final teams listed in most bracket projections.
A win on Wednesday would mean a lot for both sides.
“Every game coming up is a must-win game for us,” K-State guard Kamau Stokes said. “We are thinking bigger than making the NCAA Tournament right now. We want to be at the top of the league. These games coming up are ones that can get us there. They are big.”
Some may wonder why K-State and Texas are so close on the bubble, considering the Wildcats have a better record and beat the Longhorns on the road earlier this month.
The answer can be found by comparing schedules. K-State has played the nation’s 97th most difficult schedule, according to RPI numbers, while Texas has played the nation’s 22nd hardest schedule.
Sweeping the Longhorns could provide separation.
Still, Weber thinks both teams belong in the NCAA Tournament.
“I really believe our league should have at least eight,” Weber said. “Some have even mentioned nine. I don’t know if that is going to happen. There is so much to play for now.”
