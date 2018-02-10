Texas Tech clobbers Kansas State 66-47, takes top spot in Big 12 standings

Just when it looked like Kansas State might be ready to play its way into the Big 12 championship race, it failed to take advantage of a hot start and flopped hard against Texas Tech, losing 66-47 on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats scored the first seven points and fed off a loud home crowd to maintain a lead for much of the first half, but they missed too many shots to remain competitive over the long haul against the Red Raiders’ stingy defense.
This was K-State’s worst offensive effort of the season, as the Wildcats failed to score 50 points for the first time. They were cold, making 13 of 45 shots from the field, 3 of 17 shots from three-point range and going nearly nine minutes between baskets at times.
Dean Wade was the only K-State player to reach double figures, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
A fan seated behind the north basket summed up the night well by simply yelling “score” at the top of his lungs as the bricks mounted. Or maybe K-State fans booing at the end was a better microcosm of things. There was a lot to be disappointed with in this one. On one possession, K-State guard Cartier Diarra grabbed four offensive rebounds and the Wildcats still walked away without a bucket.
Texas Tech had a lot to do with that. Its mix of size, speed and depth overwhelmed K-State.
The Red Raiders took control early in the second half. The score was tied at 27-27 at halftime, but Texas Tech scored the first seven points after intermission and surged ahead 42-28.
Keenan Evans led the way with 19 points, while Tommy Hamilton added 14.
The Wildcats briefly fought back behind a three-pointer from Xavier Sneed and some hard-earned baskets from Dean Wade, but they never seriously threatened. The Red Raiders pulled away from there. They outscored the Wildcats 66-40 after the opening minutes.
This result will sting, because of what was at stake.
An afternoon of wacky scored in the Big 12 put K-State within reach of third place. A win over Texas Tech would have moved it within one game of first place in the conference standings with a favorable schedule remaining.
The Wildcats would have been contenders in the league race. Instead, the Red Raiders are now the team to beat.
Here’s a stat you don’t see every day: K-State is 6-6 in the Big 12 with all six of its wins and all six of its losses separated by a clear line. The Wildcats are winless against the top three teams in the conference standings, going 0-2 against Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia. They are undefeated against the league’s bottom six teams, going 1-0 against Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas.
Not surprisingly, K-State sits in a tie for fourth with Oklahoma.
A win on Saturday could have altered K-State’s season outlook. A loss leaves it in the middle of the pack in the Big 12, fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
