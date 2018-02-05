K-State guard Amaad Wainright’s car linked to Overland Park shooting, report says

Overland Park police say a car belonging to Kansas State guard Amaad Wainright was involved in a shooting on Jan. 17, according to a report from KCTV5.
There have been no arrests, but police are investigating.
K-State’s athletic department issued a statement on Monday: “We are aware of the situation involving Amaad Wainright. Amaad fully cooperated with authorizes and was not charged. To our knowledge, this matter is resolved.”
Wainright, a 6-foot-2 junior, is from Kansas City, Mo. His involvement in the incident is unclear. The report says the shooting was the result of a road-rage incident at about 5 p.m. along I-435 between State Line and Roe in Overland Park.
During the altercation, a passenger in Wainright’s car fired a gun into the back seat of another car. No one was injured. Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy told KCTV5 there were two people in the vehicle belonging to Wainright. The report does not indicate if Wainright was at the scene.
The night before, Wainright helped K-State upset Oklahoma 87-69 at Bramlage Coliseum by coming off the bench to grab three rebounds. The Wildcats didn’t practice on Jan. 17 and had the day off before beginning preparations for a home game against TCU that weekend.
Wainright did not play against the Horned Frogs. At the time, K-State coach Bruce Weber said other guards had passed Wainright in the rotation and were more deserving of minutes in that game. Wainright has played in every other game.
“I’m not a bad person at all,” Wainright wrote on Twitter (the tweet has since been deleted) Monday night. “That’s not my character no matter where I come from. I was raised right just the bad environment I was in.”
Wainright is averaging 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. He did not return a message seeking comment.
On Wednesday, Wainright was listed in Riley County police records as the victim of a burglary to his Manhattan apartment. Clothing items were listed at a loss of $1,156. No arrests have been made.
Weber is scheduled to speak with media on Tuesday.
Wainright transferred to K-State this season via Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College. He played two seasons of high school basketball at Hogan Prep in Kansas City before transferring to John Burroughs High School in Burbank, Calif.
