    Matthew Snyder, the grandson of Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder and son of K-State special teams coordinator Sean Snyder, died Wednesday in Manhattan.

Kansas State University

Grandson of K-State coach Bill Snyder, son of Sean Snyder dies at 22

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

January 18, 2018 08:07 AM

MANHATTAN

Matthew Snyder, the grandson of Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder and son of K-State special teams coordinator Sean Snyder, died Wednesday in Manhattan, Riley County police confirmed Thursday morning.

He was 22.

Matthew Snyder died at his home in Manhattan on Wednesday. Riley County police responded to an emergency call on the 3300 block of Claflin Avenue at 1:10 p.m. and are currently investigating an unattended death at the location, according to police spokeswoman Hali Rowland. No one else was injured and no foul play is expected.

Earlier Thursday, Rowland told other news outlets that Riley County police were treating the death as a suicide.

“Right now it is still being classified as an unattended death,” Rowland said. “A suicide does fall under that category, but at this time ‘unattended death’ is the language that we are using until we can further investigate.”

Matthew Snyder lived in Manhattan, but did not attend Kansas State as a student.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Snyder family during this very difficult time,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement released by the school. “We are deeply saddened to learn of this news and ask that the family’s privacy continue to be respected. Sean, Wanda, and the entire Snyder family are greatly appreciative of the outpouring of support displayed by the K-State Family as they cope with this tragedy.”

Former K-State football players responded to the news on social media Thursday morning.

“I am heartbroken for my coach and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sean’s son,” former K-State kicker Matthew McCrane wrote on Twitter. “Please provide your thoughts and prayers for the Snyder family.”

“I am deeply, deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Sean Snyder’s son Matthew,” former linebacker Ben Leber wrote on Twitter. “My heart breaks for Sean and his family. Please keep them in your thoughts.”

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

