Grandson of K-State coach Bill Snyder, son of Sean Snyder dies at 22

K-State community leaves condolences after death of Matthew Snyder Matthew Snyder, the grandson of Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder and son of K-State special teams coordinator Sean Snyder, died Wednesday in Manhattan. Matthew Snyder, the grandson of Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder and son of K-State special teams coordinator Sean Snyder, died Wednesday in Manhattan. Neil Nakahodo and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

