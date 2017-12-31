Kansas State University

K-State defensive back D.J. Reed will leave early for NFL Draft

December 31, 2017

D.J. Reed will forgo his senior year of college and enter the NFL Draft, the junior Kansas State cornerback announced Sunday night.

Reed was K-State’s top defensive back and return specialist this season. On defense, he had 47 tackles, nine pass breakups, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. On special teams, he piled up 835 return yards and scored two touchdowns.

He received several awards at the conclusion of the regular season, including second team All-America honors as a kick returner from Walter Camp and as a defensive back from Pro Football Focus.

It will be hard for K-State to replace his talents next season, but he appears ready to play at the next level after leading the Wildcats’ secondary for two seasons.

Reed joined K-State as a junior-college transfer two years ago. He began his college football career as a walk-on at Fresno State, but transferred to Cerritos (Calif.) College and then landed a scholarship offer from the Wildcats.

He addressed his history when announcing his decision.

“To having zero offers out of high school to walking on at Fresno State to going JUCO at Cerritos Community College, the struggle has been real to say the least,” Reed wrote on Twitter. “But one thing I never lost was my faith in God and believing in myself.

“Becoming an All-American as a defensive back, kick returner and punt returner is truly a blessing and it is true when they say, ‘You reap what you sow.’ I want to thank everyone that has helped me through this process.”

