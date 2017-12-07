K-State defensive end C.J. Reese will transfer after Cactus Bowl

C.J. Reese, a junior defensive end at Kansas State, says he will transfer after the season and finish his college football career elsewhere.
Reese is set to graduate from K-State this weekend, making him immediately eligible to play at his new school as a grad transfer next season.
“Looking for a new home for my last year of eligibility,” Reese said in a text message, “just another opportunity to further my education by going to grad school.”
Reese said K-State has granted him a transfer release to any school outside the Big 12, but he plans to finish out the year with the Wildcats and help the team against UCLA at the Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix.
Reese played sparingly for the Wildcats the past two seasons, making two tackles and defending one pass.
He joined K-State in 2014 out of San Antonio’s James Madison High School as a three-star recruit. Reese sat out his first year with a redshirt and did not play in 2015. He briefly announced plans to transfer after that season, but quickly reconsidered and spent the past two years in Manhattan.
This time, he is serious about finding a new football home as a senior.
