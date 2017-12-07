Kansas State University

K-State defensive end C.J. Reese will transfer after Cactus Bowl

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

December 07, 2017 02:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MANHATTAN

C.J. Reese, a junior defensive end at Kansas State, says he will transfer after the season and finish his college football career elsewhere.

Reese is set to graduate from K-State this weekend, making him immediately eligible to play at his new school as a grad transfer next season.

“Looking for a new home for my last year of eligibility,” Reese said in a text message, “just another opportunity to further my education by going to grad school.”

Reese said K-State has granted him a transfer release to any school outside the Big 12, but he plans to finish out the year with the Wildcats and help the team against UCLA at the Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reese played sparingly for the Wildcats the past two seasons, making two tackles and defending one pass.

He joined K-State in 2014 out of San Antonio’s James Madison High School as a three-star recruit. Reese sat out his first year with a redshirt and did not play in 2015. He briefly announced plans to transfer after that season, but quickly reconsidered and spent the past two years in Manhattan.

This time, he is serious about finding a new football home as a senior.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate

    Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate

Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate

Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate 1:29

Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate
Xavier Sneed: 1:40

Xavier Sneed: "My confidence is on the rise"
K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:43

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

View More Video