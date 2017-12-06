Two Wildcats earn All-America honors from Pro Football Focus

The folks at Pro Football Focus were mighty impressed with two Kansas State players this season.
Senior defensive tackle Will Geary and junior right tackle Dalton Risner earned All-America honors from the website on Wednesday.
Geary, a former walk-on from Topeka, made the PFF All-America team on defense with a grade of 91.6. The only interior defensive linemen to receive a higher mark was Michigan’s Maurice Hurst. He was the highest-graded defender in college football this season at 96.9.
Congratulations to the 2017 PFF All-American 1st Team Defense pic.twitter.com/77eGJzxz1p— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 6, 2017
Geary had a strong year for the Wildcats, making 43 tackles. Nine of those were for loss and 4.5 of them were sacks.
Risner, a former center from Wiggins, Colo., also had a stellar season on K-State’s offensive line. The right tackle shrugged off injuries to start all 12 games and anchor K-State’s blocking unit.
He was at his best in pass protection, rarely allowing defensive ends to hurry K-State quarterbacks, but he was also solid as a run blocker. Pro Football Focus gave him a season-long grade of 90.3.
Congratulations to the 2017 PFF All-American 1st Team Offense pic.twitter.com/BRP2uyvx1o— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 6, 2017
Pro Football Focus experts compile their grades on a game-by-game basis throughout the season. They study every NFL game and key college games.
The Wildcats were the only team to place an offensive and defensive player on the PFF All-America squad.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
