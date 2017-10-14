Kansas State, TCU football game delayed by lightning

Kansas State’s football game against TCU will begin later than originally scheduled.
The game was supposed to start at 11 a.m., but it has been delayed by rain and lightning in the Manhattan area. K-State officials are now projecting a kickoff time of 2 p.m.
K-State originally planned to delay the game until 11:45 a.m. But it had to be delayed further when lightning was spotted as both teams took the field.
K-State (3-2, 0-1 Big 12) is looking for a victory that could jump start its slow start. TCU (5-0, 2-0) is looking to continue its undefeated season.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
