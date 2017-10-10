K-State defensive back Cre Moore unlikely to play against TCU

The Kansas State football team will likely be without one of its starting defensive backs against TCU, Bill Snyder said Tuesday.
Cre Moore, a senior from Broken Arrow, Okla., is not expected to play when the Wildcats host the No. 6 Horned Frogs on Saturday.
Moore left K-State’s 40-34 loss to Texas with an undisclosed injury after making four tackles and was unable to return. When asked if he might be on the field against TCU, Snyder shook his head.
“It doesn’t appear that he will,” Snyder said.
Moore has started eight straight games for the Wildcats at nickelback, routinely defending slot receivers and tight ends while also helping to stop the run. He has made 11 tackles this season, including one for a loss. He has also defended two passes, intercepting one against Charlotte.
Sophomore Johnathan Durham replaced Moore against Texas and made four tackles. He has played in six career games for the Wildcats, and saw extensive action against Baylor after Moore was ejected for targeting.
Durham will likely start in place of Moore at nickelback against TCU.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
