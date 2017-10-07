Texas outlasts Kansas State 40-34 in double overtime

Kansas State and Texas went toe-to-toe for more than four hours Saturday night, trading a surprising number of highlight plays throughout regulation and two overtimes until only one of them was left standing.
It was a pivotal game for both teams, arguably their biggest of the young season, so it was fitting that it all came down to a single play.
Texas emerged with a 40-34 victory thanks to a hard-earned touchdown run from Chris Warren in which he crossed the goal line in the middle of a scrum, dragging half the players on the field with him.
The Longhorns (3-2, 2-0 Big 12) continued their encouraging string of play. The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) failed to capitalize on a road game that was up for grabs.
Overtime began with the score tied at 27-27, and Texas put the pressure on K-State immediately when quarterback Sam Ehlinger found Jerrod Heard wide open across the middle for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play.
The Wildcats stayed poised and responded with a touchdown drive of their own, capped by an eight-yard run from backup quarterback Alex Delton.
K-State got the ball first in the second overtime, but moved back to the edge of field-goal range on two holding penalties. Matthew McCrane, who made his first two field goals of the night, missed off the left upright from 53 yards.
Then Texas won the game on its final possession.
Both teams showed serious resolve in a game that rarely went according to script.
Against logic, an offensive shootout broke out between K-State and Texas.
The way both teams had been playing this season, it seemed like this was going to be a defensive grind, the type of game that felt like a fistfight in a ditch.
It didn’t play out that way. This game was filled with highlight scores from the moment K-State kicker McCrane connected on a 54-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.
When Jesse Ertz hit Dalton Schoen across the middle for a catch-and-run touchdown pass of 82 yards early in the second quarter, K-State fans probably thought a 10-0 lead felt like a major cushion.
But momentum went bouncing back and forth like a ping pong ball from there.
Texas answered with a touchdown drive of 71 yards, capped by a one-yard run by Kyle Porter. K-State fired back with another touchdown pass to Schoen, this one for 12 yards.
Then the Longhorns ripped off touchdown drives of 78 and 50 yards to close out the half and take a 21-17 lead.
The first of those two scores came on a well-executed misdirection play in which Ehlinger rolled to his right and found Warren wide open on the left. The second score came on another one-yard plunge
K-State entered the game allowing 308.5 yards per game, a number that ranked 21st nationally and first in the Big 12. Texas looked just as good on defense. But they combined for 940 yards on Saturday.
The Longhorns took a 21-17 lead at halftime, but the Wildcats fought back.
K-State gained momentum under the most unlikely of scenarios, with Delton taking over for Ertz late in the third quarter and leading the Wildcats on a pair of late scoring drives.
Ertz exited the game following an apparent knee injury. It’s been a while since we have seen the K-State senior run at full speed. He appeared to play through minor injuries a week ago against Baylor, and his health was the subject of much speculation leading up to this game.
He was fit enough to play the majority of the way in this game, completing 11 of 16 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns, but he still didn’t look right running the ball. Eventually, he felt too banged up to continue and asked out. Delton came in immediately gave the Wildcats a spark.
Noticeably faster than Ertz, he reeled off a series of impressive runs and found the end zone on a keeper from two yards away with 3 minutes, 37 seconds in the third quarter. He later put K-State in position for a field goal, and led the team in overtime.
He put the Wildcats in position to win. The Longhorns just did a little more.
Kansas St.
3
14
7
3
7
0
—
34
Texas
0
21
3
3
7
6
—
40
First Quarter
KST—FG McCrane 54, 7:19
Second Quarter
KST—Schoen 82 pass from Ertz (McCrane kick), 14:01
TEX—Porter 1 run (Rowland kick), 9:33
KST—Schoen 12 pass from Ertz (McCrane kick), 6:29
TEX—Warren 33 pass from Ehlinger (Rowland kick), 3:25
TEX—Porter 1 run (Rowland kick), 9:33
Third Quarter
TEX—FG Rowland 34, 10:15
KST—Delton 2 run (McCrane kick), 3:37
Fourth Quarter
KST—FG McCrane 33, 12:19
TEX—FG Rowland 34, 10:15
First Overtime
TEX—Heard 25 pass from Ehlinger (Rowland kick), :00
KST—Delton 8 run (McCrane kick), :00
Second Overtime
TEX—Warren 2 run, :00
KST
TEX
First downs
16
32
Rushes-yards
39-140
40-166
Passing
254
380
Comp-Att-Int
14-23-1
30-51-1
Return Yards
55
108
Punts-Avg.
5-43.6
3-48.0
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
2-0
Penalties-Yards
7-70
3-30
Time of Possession
28:13
31:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas St., Delton 12-79, Barnes 13-57, Silmon 3-4, Ertz 9-4, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Texas, Ehlinger 20-107, Carter 6-32, Warren 7-14, Porter 7-13.
PASSING—Kansas St., Ertz 12-18-1-224, Delton 2-5-0-30. Texas, Ehlinger 30-50-1-380, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Kansas St., Schoen 5-128, Heath 3-55, Zuber 3-19, Pringle 1-28, Dimel 1-13, Barnes 1-11. Texas, Hemphill-Mapps 12-121, C.Johnson 7-92, Humphrey 4-60, Heard 4-50, Leonard 2-24, Warren 1-33.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Kansas St., McCrane 53. Texas, Rowland 27, Rowland 45.
