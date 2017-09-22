Former K-State star Jacob Pullen signs with Philadelphia 76ers

Jacob Pullen, the leading scorer in Kansas State basketball history, is on his way to the NBA.
The Philadelphia 76ers announced they signed Pullen to a contract on Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Pullen’s new deal gives the former K-State star a shot at the NBA after spending the past several years overseas. Pullen most recently played for BC Khimki of the VTB United League in Russia, averaging 10 points and two assists over 40 games. He has also played professionally in Italy, Israel, Spain and Croatia.
The 6-foot-1 guard remains one of the best, and most popular, basketball players in K-State history.
He led the Wildcats to three NCAA Tournaments from 2007-11, including a run to the Elite Eight his junior year. He averaged 16 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 135 games. He became the top scorer in school history with 2,132 points.
Pullen went undrafted in the 2011 NBA Draft, but quickly carved out a valuable role with teams overseas.
Now he will get an opportunity to do the same in the NBA.
