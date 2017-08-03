K-State football coach Bill Snyder makes his way onto the field Thursday afternoon during media day. (August 3, 2017)
Kansas State University

K-State begins preseason camp without top freshman linebacker

By Kellis Robinett

August 03, 2017 7:17 PM

MANHATTAN

The top-rated high school player in Kansas State’s 2017 recruiting class is not currently a member of the team.

Daniel Green, a 6-foot-3, 228-pound linebacker from Portland, Ore., is still working to become academically eligible, K-State football coach Bill Snyder said Thursday.

“At some point in time he will be here,” Snyder said, “but I am not sure when that will be.”

K-State’s media guide features a brief profile of Green along with freshmen participating in preseason practices, but he was removed from the active roster earlier this week.

Green was a standout defender as a high school senior. Rivals ranked him as the nation’s 245th best prospect, and he chose the Wildcats over a number of power conference schools, including Utah, Oregon State and Mississippi. He was originally committed to Southern California, but switched to K-State on National Signing Day.

His addition was seen as a major plus for the Wildcats, as he looked capable of immediately competing for playing time.

That now seems unlikely.

“That is a major mountain to climb,” Snyder said. “If you aren’t here during camp and have no previous experience, it’s not easy. It’s very hard.”

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

