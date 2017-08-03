Kansas State ranked 19th in preseason coaches poll

Kansas State will start the season as a top 25 team.
The Wildcats are ranked 19th in the USA Today preseason poll, as voted on by a panel of college football coaches.
K-State checked in at No. 19 after going 9-4 last season. The team returns eight starters on offense, including senior quarterback Jesse Ertz, and six starters on defense. K-State finished the 2016 season just outside the top 25 following a victory over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.
Alabama topped the preseason poll after losing to Clemson in the national championship game last season. Ohio State, Florida State, Southern California and Clemson round out the top five.
Five Big 12 teams are included in the coaches poll. Oklahoma debuted at No. 8, Oklahoma State checked in at No. 11, K-State was next at No. 19, West Virginia was just behind at No. 20, while Texas came in at No. 23. TCU also received votes for the top 25.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
