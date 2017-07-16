K-State football coach Bill Snyder to author children’s book

Bill Snyder, at the age of 77, is about to do something he has never done before – write a children’s book.

Kraken Books announced Saturday on Facebook that it will publish a children’s book titled "Take it from Me" authored by Snyder, Kansas State’s longtime football coach.

The publishing company didn’t release any further details about the book, other than to say it is coming soon.

Kraken Books also recently published a children’s book written by former Wichita State basketball player Ron Baker entitled "You’re Too Big To Dream Small." The book’s rhyming text tells the story of a young boy who dreamed of being a star basketball player and became one, mainly because he believed in himself.

Snyder is set to begin his 26th season as K-State’s football coach in September. The active Hall of Famer has led the Wildcats to 202 victories, 18 bowl games and two Big 12 championships.

