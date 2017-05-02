Kansas State signs junior college guard Amaad Wainright

The 2017 recruiting cycle came to a close for Kansas State basketball on Tuesday when Amaad Wainright signed a financial aid agreement with the Wildcats.
Wainright, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound combo guard, will transfer to K-State from Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, where he averaged 14.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a sophomore last season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
The Wildcats gained an oral commitment from Wainright two weeks ago. K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber had two scholarships to recruit with after the season ended in March. He added Wainright and Makol Mawien, a redshirt freshman forward from New Mexico Junior College.
“We are excited to welcome Amaad and his family to our program,” Weber said in a statement. “Much like Makol, he fills the need for an older, more veteran player while also giving us a versatile combo guard that helps with the void left with the graduation of Wesley (Iwundu) and Carlbe (Ervin). Amaad is a big-bodied guard who can play multiple backcourt positions. He can shoot the ball, but can also handle and distribute to his teammates.”
Wainright is originally from Kansas City. His older brother, Ishmail, was a standout basketball player at Baylor. His grandfather, Maurice King, played at Kansas.
He played high school basketball at Hogan Prep in Kansas City and John Burroughs in Burbank, Calif. He started his junior-college career at Penn Valley and then transferred to Trinity Valley.
Wainright jumped at the opportunity to play for the Wildcats.
“When Kansas State started talking to me I was just like, wow, that is a dream come true,” Wainright said two weeks ago. “Being a Kansas City guy and having Kansas State coming to recruit me, I couldn’t pass up that offer.”
Wainright is the fifth member of K-State’s 2017 recruiting class. He joins Makol and a trio of players that signed in the fall -- guard Mike McGuirl, forward Nigel Shadd and center Levi Stockard.
“We are excited about the mixture of talented young players we have in the five incoming recruits,” Weber said. “As a staff, we feel like we filled our needs while also upgrading our experience level and balancing our classes.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
