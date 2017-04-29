Former Kansas State star Wesley Iwundu invited to NBA Draft Combine

Former Kansas State wing Wesley Iwundu will show off his talents at the NBA Draft Combine next month.
Iwundu received an invitation to the combine on Friday and shared the good news on Twitter.
I want to give a special thankyou to the @NBA for giving me the chance to showcase my abilities/skills at the NBA combine #TheGrind #DND— Wesley Iwundu (@_Iwundu25) April 29, 2017
The NBA Draft Combine will be held May 9-14 in Chicago. The event gives top basketball prospects an opportunity to showcase their talents for scouts, general managers and coaches before the NBA Draft in June.
Iwundu appears poised to become K-State’s first NBA Draft pick in nearly a decade. Michael Beasley was the No. 2 overall pick in 2008, months after he took the Big 12 and nation by storm in his lone college season. Bill Walker was also selected that year, as the No. 47 pick. No K-State player has been drafted since.
Most mock drafts project Iwundu to be selected late in the first round or early in the second.
Iwundu averaged 13 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for K-State as a senior last season, leading the Wildcats to 21 victories and the NCAA Tournament.
