New Kansas State AD Gene Taylor: ‘I have done my research on this place for a long time’

Gene Taylor was formally introduced as Kansas State’s athletic director on Monday.

It was a moment he had dreamed about for many years, going back to his time as North Dakota State’s athletic director when he traveled to Bramlage Coliseum for a basketball game in 2006. He thought even higher of K-State when he returned for a football game in 2013, which the Bison dramatically won 24-21 in the final moments.

“I have done my research on this place for a long time,” Taylor said, recalling both visits in front of a packed news conference inside K-State’s football complex. “I told myself if John Currie were to ever leave, I was going to do everything I can to put myself in a position to get this opportunity.”

Opportunity became reality last week.

K-State hired Taylor from Iowa, where he served as deputy athletic director for the Hawkeyes. Before that, he spent 13 years as athletic director for North Dakota State.

K-State announced the hire on Friday. Taylor arrived in Manhattan on Monday for a whirlwind of introductions. He will officially begin working for the Wildcats on May 1.

Taylor will earn $450,000 in the first of a five-year contract, with raises scheduled for $50,000 each year. He receives a $250,000 bonus at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

“This is a dream come true,” Taylor said. “I had goals of mine when I first started in this business to have an opportunity to be at a power-five institution as a director of athletics. To be able to be at a place like Kansas State is very special.”

University president Richard Myers said he selected Taylor over a diverse pool of applicants that exceeded his expectations for the opening.

John Currie, now the athletic director at Tennessee, had been K-State’s AD since 2009.

“One of the reasons I think we had such a diverse pool was because the state of K-State athletics is solid,” Myers said. “We are on solid financial footing, we have got competitive teams.”

Taylor said he is eager to help K-State coaches and student-athletes compete for Big 12 championships and deep postseason runs.

“You are here to win Big 12 championships and to compete for NCAA championships,” Taylor said. “I am going to do everything can to support that.”