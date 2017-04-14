Kansas State University

April 14, 2017

Kansas State expected to hire Iowa’s Gene Taylor as new athletic director

By Kellis Robinett

MANHATTAN

Kansas State is expected to hire Gene Taylor as its new athletic director, according to a university source with direct knowledge of the move.

Taylor comes to K-State from Iowa, where he served as deputy director of athletics for the Hawkeyes. Before that, he was athletic director at North Dakota State, a FCS power in football.

He has 28 years of experience in athletics administration.

K-State is expected to announce Taylor in a news release Friday afternoon.

K-State has been searching for a new athletic director since John Currie left for Tennessee in late February. Currie was hired as K-State’s athletic director in 2009 and held the position for nearly eight years. Laird Veatch, a former K-State football player under Bill Snyder and a Manhattan local, has been working as the interim AD.

