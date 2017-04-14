Kansas State expected to hire Iowa’s Gene Taylor as new athletic director

Kansas State is expected to hire Gene Taylor as its new athletic director, according to a university source with direct knowledge of the move.

Taylor comes to K-State from Iowa, where he served as deputy director of athletics for the Hawkeyes. Before that, he was athletic director at North Dakota State, a FCS power in football.

He has 28 years of experience in athletics administration.

K-State is expected to announce Taylor in a news release Friday afternoon.

K-State has been searching for a new athletic director since John Currie left for Tennessee in late February. Currie was hired as K-State’s athletic director in 2009 and held the position for nearly eight years. Laird Veatch, a former K-State football player under Bill Snyder and a Manhattan local, has been working as the interim AD.